Joshua Jackson, Katie Holmes Reunited on Screen Years Later

After initial fame on Dawson's Creek, Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes reconnected several years later for a series of films. They discuss their lasting friendship and Holmes's directorial debut. Keywords: Bond, friendship, film, reunion, Hollywood

“The time that we spent together when we were young is very precious to both of us,” Jackson, 47, told a reporter at the Tribeca Film Festival, while standing beside Holmes and holding her hand in ashared on Sunday, June 7.

“And is like one of the core personal and professional relationships in my life. ” Jackson and Holmes, also 47, starred on the beloved TV drama as Pacey and Joey, respectively. The series, which aired from 1998 until 2003, ended with the pair’s characters romantically involved.

Offscreen, Jackson and Holmes “We had talked about it over the years, and then — I don’t think you’re giving yourself enough credit — because then she creates this beautiful space for the two of us to come back and work together and tell a beautiful story,” he explained.

“A hopeful story, a real human story and for me, I was both flattered and very excited to have the opportunity to come back and share this space with you after all of these years. ”From teen sweethearts on Dawson’s Creek to lifelong friends who reunited on screen decades later, Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes have one of Hollywood’s most enduring bonds.

The two first met as teenagers when they were cast on the WB teen drama in 1997, and their connection has only deepened through breakups, career milestones and He continued, “And have a story that is ours to tell. Right? You wrote this for us. You did the whole thing.

So it was magical for me to be able to come back. And you waited for me, which I appreciated. ”“I take it very seriously and I want to do right by Josh. I have a great deal of respect.

So I wanted it to be right. We’ve often talked about doing something again, but we never knew what. So it was really about that and agreeing to go for it, I suppose,” she said in a separateJoshua Jackson Keeps Katie Holmes Laughing on 'Happy Hours' Set: Pic Katie Holmes and Joshua Jackson are reuniting for a trilogy of rom-coms called Happy Hours — and the photos from set have Us all in a chokehold.

News broke in July 2025 that Holmes was writing, directing and starring in the series of films , withJackson cast as her love interest. That same month, the “We spent so much intense time at a particular moment in our lives and then we have maintained our friendship for all of these years,” Jackson said about working with Holmes in a March interview with“Katie wrote this beautiful story for the two of us that is the three phases of a love story,” Jackson continued.

“So we shot the fun part, which is the falling in love, and she’s cutting it together now. And that will come out and hopefully it will give us the opportunity to go back and make the other two. ”





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