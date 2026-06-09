Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes Reunite for New Film, Evoking 'Dawson's Creek' Nostalgia

Stars from the iconic 1990s series Dawson's Creek, Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes, have reunited on screen for Holmes' new untitled movie. Jackson publicly praised Holmes' leadership and spirit on Instagram, highlighting her role in bringing the project to life. The film, part of a planned trilogy about second chances, debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival. Their reunion, both professional and personal, has sparked widespread fan excitement and nostalgia.

The entertainment world was buzzing with excitement as Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes , beloved for their iconic roles as Pacey Witter and Joey Potter on the beloved 1990s drama " Dawson's Creek ," made a triumphant return to the spotlight together.

The pair, both now in their mid-forties, were spotted on the set of Holmes' new untitled movie in New York City on Monday, July 21, beaming and holding hands. Their reunion marks a significant professional and personal milestone, reigniting the fond memories of millions of fans who grew up watching their complex and deeply affecting relationship on screen.

On Tuesday, June 9, Jackson, 47, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt and lengthy caption dedicated to his longtime friend and co-star, praising her light, generosity, and tenacity. He wrote, "It takes many hands to make a movie. And I am thankful to every hand that touched this one. But … this is a Katie appreciation post.

It is because of her light that all those hands were brought together. Because of generosity of her spirit that she wanted to bring this wonderful, loving, hopeful story into the world. Because of her tenacity that she shepherded it from the blank page through the editing room and onto that screen last Saturday night. Because she is such an incredible friend that she made the space for us to be able to play together again after all these years.

" This public tribute underscored the profound mutual respect and affection between the two actors, framing their reunion as a direct result of Holmes' vision and leadership as the film's driving force. Jackson further reflected on their shared history, stating, "I was amazed when we were kids and she was the bravest most raw of us telling the truth in every moment.

And I am amazed now to watch her as a leader, with the same commitment to kindness, strength through compassion, to truth and the essential hopefulness of existence.

" Their on-screen partnership, which captivated audiences during the original run of "Dawson's Creek" from 1998 to 2003, was one of the show's central dynamics. Pacey and Joey's tumultuous, soulful connection provided a compelling counterpoint to the title character's storylines. Off-screen, Jackson and Holmes briefly dated for about a year following the show's debut, adding another layer to their real-life bond.

The new film, which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, June 6, is reported to be the first installment in a planned trilogy. The story reportedly follows a couple contemplating whether their relationship deserves a second chance, a thematic echo of Pacey and Joey's own journey. At the festival premiere, the pair walked the red carpet hand-in-hand, a visible testament to their enduring camaraderie. Speaking to reporters, Jackson emphasized the precious nature of their long-standing connection.

"The time that we spent together when we were young is very precious to both of us," he said. "And is like one of the core personal and professional relationships in my life. " He expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, adding, "I was both flattered and very excited to have the opportunity to come back and share this space with you after all of these years.

" In his Instagram post, Jackson playfully concluded, "I hope you all enjoy this movie as much as I did. And you can be amazed by her too. P.S. had to crop out some annoying dude who wouldn't leave her alone," a cheeky reference to an unspecified interruption during a photo shoot.

The reunion of Jackson and Holmes has generated a wave of nostalgia and positive media attention, highlighting how certain on-screen partnerships can transcend their original context to evolve into lasting creative alliances. Their return to a shared project, grounded in mutual admiration and a shared history, speaks to the enduring power of formative artistic experiences and the deep friendships they can foster.

The film's focus on second chances and hopefulness seems particularly poignant given the real-life journey of its lead actors, who have navigated their own careers and personal lives over the past two decades before reuniting for this new endeavor





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