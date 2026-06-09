Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes Rekindle Romance, but this time it's not on the small screen

Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes have rekindled their romance, but this time it's not on the small screen. The Dawson's Creek costars, who were romantically involved from 1998 until 2003, were spotted together at the Tribeca Film Festival, where their new film Happy Hours premiered.

Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes have rekindled their romance, but this time it's not on the small screen. The Dawson's Creek costars, who were romantically involved from 1998 until 2003, were spotted together at the Tribeca Film Festival , where their new film Happy Hours premiered.

The film, which is written to be part one of a trilogy, follows a couple who are contemplating whether their fizzled connection is worth a second chance. Jackson, 47, was seen holding hands with his new girlfriend, Aisha Burgess, on a stroll in New York City, while Holmes, also 47, posed with him on the red carpet.

The pair first met as teenagers when they were cast on the WB teen drama Dawson's Creek in 1997, and their connection has only deepened through breakups, career milestones, and a lasting friendship. In an interview with Variety, Holmes opened up about her viral reunion with Jackson for their upcoming film, saying it was unexpected but a great opportunity to work together again.

Jackson also applauded Holmes for her creativity and the work she put into Happy Hours, which premiered at the festival. The two have been open about their enduring bond, with Jackson calling their connection one of the core personal and professional relationships in his life. Holmes took their friendship and professional relationship very seriously, wanting to do right by Jackson and have a great deal of respect for him.

They have often talked about doing something together again, but never knew what, so it was about agreeing to go for it and making it right





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