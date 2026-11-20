Joshua Homme and Friends benefit concert at the Wiltern on Nov 16 2026 raised funds for CORE and the Sweet Stuff Foundation. See details on the event and participants.

Joshua Homme joined Community Organized Relief Effort and the Sweet Stuff Foundation for a one-night-only benefit concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 16, 2026. The event, titled Joshua Homme and Friends, brought together a diverse lineup of musicians and comedians to support humanitarian relief efforts globally. This exclusive gathering served as a major fundraising initiative, combining entertainment with charitable action to address pressing international needs.

Core Details of The Benefit Concert Event

The Community Organized Relief Effort, also known as CORE, partnered directly with Joshua Homme and his own charitable arm, the Sweet Stuff Foundation, to execute this specific fundraising campaign. The collaboration highlights a strategic alliance between the music industry and established humanitarian organizations to mobilize resources efficiently. The venue selection at the historic Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles provided an iconic backdrop for what was described as a one-night-only spectacle. Attendees and viewers of the event witnessed a concerted effort to channel the energy of live performance into tangible support for global relief operations. The event was meticulously organized to ensure that the primary objective of raising funds for CORE remained the central focus of the evening's proceedings.

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Performers and Stakeholders at The Wiltern

Norah Jones delivered a performance during the Joshua Homme and Friends benefit concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 16, 2026. Her participation underscored the high-caliber nature of the artist roster assembled for this charitable cause. The lineup also featured Weird Al Yankovic, who performed during the Joshua Homme and Friends benefit concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 16, 2026. His inclusion added a distinct comedic and musical flavor to the evening's entertainment schedule. Alison Mosshart performed during the Joshua Homme and Friends benefit concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 16, 2026, contributing to the diverse musical tapestry of the night. These artists joined forces with Jack Black, who performed during the Joshua Homme and Friends benefit concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 16, 2026. Their collective presence created a robust platform for the fundraising goals of both CORE and the Sweet Stuff Foundation. Beck also took the stage, performing alongside Jack Black during the Joshua Homme and Friends benefit concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 16, 2026. This pairing highlighted the collaborative spirit that defined the event's artistic direction and charitable mission.

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Speaker Contributions and Fundraising Impact

Joshua Homme spoke during the Joshua Homme and Friends benefit concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 16, 2026, addressing the audience about the importance of the cause. His remarks likely centered on the mission of the Sweet Stuff Foundation and its alignment with the broader goals of Community Organized Relief Effort. Justin Willman performed during the Joshua Homme and Friends benefit concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 16, 2026, adding another layer of variety to the program. Bill Burr spoke during the Joshua Homme and Friends benefit concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 16, 2026, potentially offering comedic commentary on the issues at hand. Sarah Silverman performed during the Joshua Homme and Friends benefit concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 16, 2026, engaging the crowd with her distinctive style. The involvement of these comedians and musicians demonstrates a broad coalition supporting the humanitarian efforts championed by CORE. Ann Lee spoke during the Joshua Homme and Friends benefit concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 16, 2026, further emphasizing the organizational depth behind the event. Chad Smith performed during the Joshua Homme and Friends benefit concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 16, 2026, ensuring the rhythmic backbone of the night remained strong. Dean Del Rey performed during the Joshua Homme and Friends benefit concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 16, 2026, rounding out the musical performances with professional precision.

Next Steps for Humanitarian Relief Initiatives

The primary outcome of the Joshua Homme and Friends benefit concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles on November 16, 2026, is the financial support provided to Community Organized Relief Effort. The funds raised will likely be directed toward immediate humanitarian crises, consistent with CORE's operational model of rapid response. The Sweet Stuff Foundation, co-founded by Joshua Homme, continues to leverage his public profile to drive awareness and funding for these critical causes. The success of this one-night-only event sets a precedent for future collaborations between high-profile entertainers and relief organizations. Stakeholders including Josh Homme, Norah Jones, and Jack Black have demonstrated the power of collective action in the face of global challenges. The detailed documentation of performances by Norah Jones, Weird Al Yankovic, and others provides a clear record of the event's scope and impact. Community Organized Relief Effort benefits from this surge in visibility and resources, enhancing its capacity to deliver aid where it is needed most.