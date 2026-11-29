Author Joshua Frank critiques hasty renewable energy projects and nuclear power in his new book, advocating for rooftop solar and strict environmental safeguards in energy development.

Joshua Frank, managing editor of CounterPunch, argues that the current political climate poses immediate risks to both nuclear safety and sustainable renewable energy development across the United States. His latest book, Bad Energy, serves as a critical warning against the rapid expansion of power infrastructure without rigorous environmental and safety oversight. Frank contends that while clean energy is essential, careless implementation can cause ecological damage comparable to or worse than the fossil fuels it replaces.

The author specifically targets the potential for political figures to override safety protocols for personal gain, highlighting the vulnerability of regulatory bodies. Frank posits that an honest Nuclear Regulatory Commission whistleblower warning of a reactor defect could be fired by President Trump to protect personal investments, despite the risk of a major meltdown. This scenario underscores the fragility of current oversight mechanisms in the face of executive interference.

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Frank draws upon historical precedents to illustrate these dangers, recounting the case of Dr. Michael Peck, an esteemed NRC site inspector who warned that California's Diablo Canyon nuclear plant could collapse into radioactive rubble following an earthquake. Federal law, since 1957, has ruled that reactor owners do not need to carry private liability insurance for such disasters, potentially endangering millions of lives. Despite these warnings, the NRC dismissed Peck's findings, leading to his removal from the commission.

The narrative extends to the broader political dynamics surrounding energy production, where Frank critiques Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Amendment 3 for promoting policies that ignore scientific warnings. The author emphasizes that the nuclear industry remains hyper-expensive and billionaire-owned, yet persists as a delusion for some who believe reactors burning at 550 degrees Fahrenheit are beneficial. This political shield allows corporations to externalize the costs of radioactive waste and potential accidents onto the public.

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While advocating for solar energy, Frank criticizes the destruction of natural habitats for industrial-scale solar farms. He recounts a report from the Los Angeles Times that justified chopping down rare, critically endangered Joshua Trees to install a massive solar farm. Frank challenges this approach by calculating the potential energy output of installing panels on thousands of square yards of unencumbered rooftops in and around Los Angeles. He argues that covering rooftops would provide dual benefits of electricity generation and sun deflection, preserving the desert ecology.

The author questions why society destroys forests for solar farms when rooftop space and agrivoltaics, which combine power installations with food supply, offer more sustainable alternatives. Frank points out that thousands of square yards of unencumbered rooftops in and around Los Angeles could serve as effective solar collectors while deflecting heat. This analysis highlights the need for innovative solutions that do not exacerbate environmental degradation during the transition to green energy.

Bad Energy also addresses the negative impacts of other renewable technologies when poorly sited. Frank points out that wind turbines can unnecessarily kill birds, and geothermal facilities can disrupt ecosystems or offend native peoples, particularly in sacred locations in Hawaii. He calls for a shift toward Solartopian production and storage in a post-fossil-nuclear world, but insists this transition must not be a sloppy rush.

Frank reaffirms the case for advancing solar and storage technologies but insists on strict environmental safeguards and community consent. The book urges a move away from the failed insanity of atomic energy and towards solutions that do not exacerbate climate change. By dissecting the realities of nuclear waste and industrial solar expansion, Frank provides a framework for building a sustainable future without repeating past mistakes.

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His analysis underscores the need for honest dialogue about the true costs of energy production, emphasizing that no technology is perfect. Frank warns that covering the Earth with solutions that create new disasters is a path society must avoid. The author's work serves as a comprehensive guide for policymakers and citizens who value reporting that prioritizes people and the planet over corporate profits.

The publication arrives amid growing political pressure to accelerate energy infrastructure projects across the United States. Frank's critique challenges the notion that speed should take precedence over safety and ecological integrity. His arguments resonate with concerns about the influence of billionaire-owned industries on public policy and environmental regulation.

Ultimately, Bad Energy serves as a cautionary tale against implementing technological solutions without rigorous oversight. Frank's detailed examination of nuclear risks and solar expansion failures provides a vital perspective on the complexities of the energy transition. The book remains a relevant resource for anyone concerned about the future of sustainable energy in America.