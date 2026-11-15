Joshua Cohen on Writing Fiction About the Children of Theodor Herzl

The author discusses his story “Trude.”

This interview was featured in the Books & Fiction newsletter, which delivers the stories behind the stories, along with our latest fiction. ,” opens in the nineteen-thirties, when an Austrian businessman, Richard Neumann, has moved to Czechoslovakia in the hope of escaping rising antisemitism.

As readers, we know this plan is doomed. Does Richard share this feeling, even without the benefit of hindsight? The historical Richard or my Richard? That’s the question.

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I can’t answer for the former. I can barely answer for the latter, who seems to flicker in and out of desperate optimism. People truly convinced they’re doomed tend not to act: they don’t move; they don’t change their business; they don’t change their citizenship. Passivity seals fate.

I can’t remember which German-language exile writer it was who, when he was asked that standard leaden interview question, “Why did you become a writer? ,” answered that, for him, it was the easiest way to become famous enough so that, if shit met fan, other countries would take him in. The story is, as you note, based on real people.

Richard was married to Trude Herzl, one of the three children of Theodor Herzl, a figure who is often described as the father of political Zionism. It’s drawn from your forthcoming novel, “,” which will be published in February. The novel traces the tragic trajectories of Trude and her older siblings, Pauline and Hans, following their father’s death, in 1904, at the age of forty-four. When did you first start thinking about this project?

Did you know it would take the form of a novel? I’ve thought about this family for years and thought the children deserved a novel, but when I imagined what that novel looked like, it was always a thousand pages long, and the man who wrote it looked like an older me, with a thousand-page-long beard.

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I. L. Peretz has a wonderful story that says something like, “This story should have been written by Count Tolstoy, but I don’t know Count Tolstoy, so here it is . . . ” and I felt similarly with this Herzliad, so kept putting it off: I told myself I’d write the book in another decade.

But then another decade came and, realizing I was only getting older, not wiser, I sat down to write. Shorter. Tighter. I don’t know Count Tolstoy, so here it is.

. . . Trude was the only one of the siblings to have a child, Stephan, but she was repeatedly institutionalized as an adult and as a result spent little time with her husband and Stephan.

In the story, we see her mostly in this context. Was it challenging to capture Trude’s experience of institutionalization and imagine how she saw the world? If I say no, what does that say about me? This book is based on fact, but fact is always partial and the gaps between the facts are where the fiction lies.

Each Herzl child has their own gaps that invite invention, and Trude’s concern her commitments: both to mental institutions and to the mental institution of marriage. Trude was a voluminous and voluble correspondent both in life and in your fictional depiction of her, where she’s writing to anyone from the Pope to Hitler. Do any of her letters survive? Were you able to read them?

Do you reproduce any of them here or are the quotations from letters in the story your interpolation of what Trude might have written? A bundle of her letters has survived, and they’re housed at the Central Zionist Archives, in Jerusalem. I spent days reading dozens of them—and by reading I mean decoding the low-quality scans and high-quality German. I didn’t reproduce any so much as rewrite many, pursuing her themes through the voice I preferred.

Trude is still in the asylum of Inzersdorf, on the outskirts of Vienna, when sanitaria throughout Austria start to be emptied out and patients are then segregated in different facilities. Many Jewish patients are sent to a place called Purkersdorf, where the supervision becomes increasingly lax as doctors leave. At a time when the madness of Nazi antisemitism was becoming ever more evident and lethal, what does Purkersdorf represent? I don’t know what it represents.

I know what it is or was: a place to store and sort those whom society has rejected. A place of managed death. Before Nazism, it was a spa. Trude is eventually transported to the concentration camp Theresienstadt, where, in the story, she is reunited with Richard.

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How much do you know about Trude and Richard’s final months at Theresienstadt? Do you think Theodor Herzl, or Hans and Pauline, could have envisaged where Trude’s life would come to an end? There isn’t much that can be known about their individual experiences of Theresienstadt, only what’s buried in scattered letters and memoirs. I read all I could and studied the monumental documentary work of H. G. Adler.

What I took away was the sense that the circumstances of Trude’s death, and of Richard’s death, and of millions of deaths, were unexpected: the bourgeoisie wishes, the bourgeoisie hopes, but when it comes to extinction, the bourgeoisie seldom “expects. ” In the novel, you acknowledge the scholarship of Ilse Sternberger, who continued the work of her late husband, Marcel Sternberger.

Her 1994 book, “Princes Without a Home,” a nonfiction study of the Herzl children, is sadly no longer in print in English. Can you talk a little about the books and archives that you turned to when you were researching the book and why you think the Herzl children briefly came out of obscurity only to fall back into it again? The Sternbergers were key.

Marcel Sternberger, the celebrated portrait photographer, died in 1956, leaving a biographical portrait of his friend Hans Herzl incomplete, and his wife, Ilse Sternberger, expanded its scope and finished it in the nineteen-nineties and died in 2002. At times the book is a poignant mess, and it should have been treated better by its editors, both in the original and in Hebrew translation. Still, it’s the best resource we have, and it was written with passion.

Add to their collective achievement the contributions of the Israeli historian Yosef Nedava, who wrote some journalism about the Herzl children , and the Israeli political figure Ya’akov Winschel, who wrote his own brief but moving biography of Hans , and that’s pretty much the sum total of the Herzl-children bibliography. The major biographies of Herzl the father—and there are around a half-dozen—have all relegated the children, and even Julie, their mother, Herzl’s wife, to stray paragraphs and marginalia.

About Stephan Neumann—Stephen Norman—we hardly know anything, but the Central Zionist Archives preserves a stretch of his yearning young-man’s correspondence, bank statements, letters, poems. No Herzl lived to see the formal establishment of Israel, in 1948. Stephan Neumann—who became Stephen Norman after he settled in the U.K.—took his own life in 1946. Did Theodor Herzl believe that his vision for a Jewish state would be achieved?

Did his children, and his grandchild, believe that they’d inherited the responsibility to fight for the state? I have to think that yes, Herzl believed his dream would be achieved but he also increasingly believed that he was Moses: leading the people to the land but himself not permitted to enter it.

As for your second question, I have no answer: Hans and Stephen both served the British, Hans in the First World War and Stephen in the Second World War, and Stephen jumped to his death from a bridge in Washington, D.C. , while serving as a British diplomat. Mandatory Palestine was a world away, and the State of Israel even farther.

♦She was the modest sister, she was the behaved sister, she was the responsible sister, she was the living sister and last survivor of the Herzl siblings.