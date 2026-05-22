Josh Widdicombe To Host Strictly Come Dancing

Josh Widdicombe has been announced as the new host of Strictly Come Dancing along with co-hosts Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe.

Josh Widdicombe has been cast as the new host of Strictly Come Dancing and co-hosting the job with Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman 's departure.

Josh was speaking on his podcast Parenting Hell when he revealed his excitement over the new role. He joked that he would not have been in the bookies' running due to his unlikely casting. His co-host and fellow comedian Rob Beckett praised Josh for nabbing the job, saying it's wild and one of the biggest shows in modern history





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Josh Widdicombe Strictly Come Dancing Emma Willis Johannes Radebe Tess Daly Claudia Winkleman

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