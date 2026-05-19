Josh Widdicombe dodges Strictly hosting rumours in Good Morning Britain interview

The comedian sidestepped direct questions about becoming the next Strictly Come Dancing presenter during a Good Morning Britain appearance, while the BBC quietly weighs his potential as the first male host since Bruce Forsyth.

Josh Widdicombe walked onto the Good Morning Britain set on Tuesday looking relaxed but the interview quickly turned into a game of cat and mouse about the future of the BBC ’s flagship dance show.

The 43‑year‑old comedian was there to promote an event called Beyond Equality that he will be involved in later this summer, yet host Susanna Reid and political analyst Ed Balls kept steering the conversation toward the swirling rumours that he will become the next presenter of Strictly Come Dancing. When Reid asked him directly if he was the new host, Widdicombe smiled and said it was lovely to be linked with the role and that it would be a wonderful thing to add to his CV.

He hinted at the type of chemistry he would look for in a presenting duo, mentioning a pair of stars with ballroom heritage, live‑TV experience and weekends off, and then joking that the perfect couple was sitting right in front of him. Throughout the interview he repeatedly dodged giving a straight answer, insisting that he was pleased people were having fun with the speculation while refusing to confirm or deny any official appointment





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