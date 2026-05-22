Josh Widdicombe Discusses His New Role as Host on Strictly Come Dancing

Josh Widdicombe, the host of Parenting Hell, has spoken out about his new role as host on Strictly Come Dancing, following the departure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. He shared his excitement with co-host Rob Beckett and discussed his co-stars Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe.

Josh Widdicombe has spoken out about his new role as host on Strictly Come Dancing , following Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman 's departure. He shared his excitement on his hit podcast Parenting Hell and co-host Rob Beckett praised him for nabbing the job.

Josh also discussed his co-stars Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe, branding himself 'the runt of the litter' due to their striking appearances. He joked about being the first person to go as Damon Albarn on Icons Night and warned potential trolls that his co-host would hit back at critics. The trio were announced as hosts on Tuesday, marking a tradition-busting decision by bosses to have three hosts after 22 years of having a two-person hosting team





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Strictly Come Dancing Tess Daly Claudia Winkleman Josh Widdicombe Rob Beckett Emma Willis Johannes Radebe Halloween Special Damon Albarn On Icons Night BBC One Parenting Hell Good Morning Britain Promo Shoot Glitterball

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