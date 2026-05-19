Josh Widdicombe Celebrates Strictly Come Dancing Hosting Gig in Low-Key Fashion

Comedian Josh Widdicombe celebrates his new gig as host of Strictly Come Dancing in a relaxed way, enjoying fish and chips with his family in the rain.

He's landed one of the most sought-after gigs on TV, but it may come as a surprise to see Josh Widdicombe celebrated being Strictly Come Dancing 's new host in a more low-key fashion.

On Tuesday it was announced that the comedian would join Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe as the new faces of the show, after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's departure last year. Josh took to Instagram on Tuesday to share he'd celebrated the announcement by enjoying fish and chips in the rain with his wife Rose Hanson and their daughter Pearl, nine, and son Cassius, five.

Posting a snap of the meal, he captioned the post: 'Celebrating in style (and in the rain).





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