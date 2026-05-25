Josh Widdicombe and wife Rose Hanson forced to halt renovations on Noel Edmonds' old home

Comedian Josh Widdicombe and his wife Rose Hanson have been forced to halt renovations on Noel Edmonds' old home in Devon after failing to gain planning permission. The house boasts five en-suite bedrooms and a separate one-bed coach house in the grounds. The local council has since approved the retrospective application, describing the proposals as 'positive'.

Josh Widdicombe and his wife Rose Hanson have reportedly been forced to halt renovations on Noel Edmonds ' old home in Devon after it was discovered they failed to gain planning permission .

The comedian, who was announced as one of the new hosts of Strictly Come Dancing alongside Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe, purchased the Grade II listed property for £3 million earlier this year. The 7,500 sq ft house boasts five en-suite bedrooms and a separate one-bed coach house in the grounds. Renovations had begun but not completed, according to paperwork submitted by Rose Hanson. The local council has since approved the retrospective application, describing the proposals as 'positive'.

Noel Edmonds previously lived in the house after purchasing it in 2006 following his divorce from second wife Helen Soby. He carried out extensive renovations but the house became embroiled in a bitter court battle after he was sued by a former friend who he hadn't paid for the building work. The house was sold in 2008 for more than £2 million, but Noel was ordered to pay his former friend £600,000 plus legal fees in 2011.

Josh Widdicombe has discussed his new house and its former owner on the Parenting Hell podcast. He told fellow comic Rob Beckett that the house is not in Crinkley Bottom, the fictional village where Noel's House Party was filmed. Josh has also spoken about his excitement over his role as a new host of Strictly Come Dancing, and has joked about being the 'runt of the litter' compared to his co-hosts Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe.

The trio were announced as the new hosts of Strictly Come Dancing on Tuesday, in a tradition-busting decision by bosses to have three hosts after 22 years of having a two-person hosting team





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Comedian Josh Widdicombe forced to halt renovations on Noel Edmonds' old homeComedian Josh Widdicombe and his wife Rose Hanson have been forced to halt renovations on a Grade II listed house in Devon after it was revealed they failed to gain planning permission. The house, which was previously owned by TV host Noel Edmonds, boasts five en-suite bedrooms and a separate one-bed coach house in the grounds. The couple had sold their £2.3 million London townhouse last summer to bring up their two children with more space and closer to Josh's Devon childhood home. The renovation work, which included reopening a historic doorway and repositioning architraves, had begun but not completed when the error was discovered. The local council has since approved the application, describing the proposals as 'positive'.

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