Josh Turek Defeats Ashley Hinson in Historic Iowa Senate Race

Democrat Josh Turek secures Iowa's Senate seat to give Democrats a 51-49 majority, breaking years of Republican dominance in the sTate.

Democrat Josh Turek has defeated Republican incumbent Rep. Ashley Hinson in a pivotal race for Iowa's open Senate seat, delivering a critical victory that grants Democrats control of the upper chamber. The Associated Press called the contest at 11:35 p.m., reporting that Turek held a lead of 50.8% to Hinson's 46.1% at the time of the projection.

Turek Secures Critical Senate Majority

Turek's win provides the Democratic Party with the 51st seat necessary to hold a majority in the Senate, fundamentally shifting the balance of power in Washington. This result marks a significant turning point for the party as they attempt to assert legislative control over the federal government. The victory is particularly notable given the historical Republican stronghold status of the state.

Also read Josh Turek flips Iowa Senate seat, giving Democrats a boost in the fight for the majority

Breaking Iowa's Long Republican Streak

The outcome defies long-standing political trends in Iowa, where President Donald Trump won the state decisively in every election since 2016, including a margin of more than 13 percentage points in 2024. The last time Iowa elected a Democrat to the Senate was in 2008. However, shifting voter sentiment appears to have been driven by economic concerns, specifically rising gasoline and diesel prices linked to the war in Iran and tariffs that restricted agricultural exports.

Campaign Dynamics and Policy Platforms

Hinson, 43, previously served in the Iowa state legislature before her election to the U.S. House in 2020. Prior to her political career, she worked as a reporter and news anchor in the Cedar Rapids area for over a decade. During the final stretch of the campaign, she attempted to distance herself from the Trump administration's record. She criticized the administration's deal with Russia to import diesel and instead advocated for reduced restrictions on ethanol production.

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Turek's Populist Economic Strategy

In contrast, Turek, 47, campaigned as a prairie populist, focusing on economic issues that impact both urban centers and rural agricultural communities. He received a strong endorsement from the Iowa Farmers Union, which labeled him a Friend of the Family Farmer. This support was largely based on his promises to combat agriculture consolidation and expand access to rural healthcare for Iowans.

Turek's Personal Background and Service

Turek is a three-time gold medal-winning Paralympic basketball player for the United States. He has spina bifida, a condition he attributes to his father's exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War. As a lifelong wheelchair user, Turek made history in 2022 when he became the Iowa legislature's first permanently disabled lawmaker.