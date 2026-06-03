Josh Swickard Announces Arrival of Third Child Noah, Celebrates with Family

Josh Swickard, an actor known for his role as Brady on the soap opera General Hospital, recently shared the joyous occasion of welcoming his third child, Noah, with his wife Lauren Swickard. The couple made a post on Instagram, documenting the arrival and family celebration, which included photos of Noah and his siblings Savannah and Arthur. In the post, Josh expressed admiration for Lauren's natural childbirth experience and looked forward to sharing more about Noah's journey. The comment section of the post was filled with wishes and support from the General Hospital team, which added constructive feedback and engaging discussions among the fanbase. The subject matter focuses on Aaron's celebration and the loving family dynamics he shares with his children, in addition to providing insight into Lauren's role in the childbirth event, which highlights the importance of feminine strength in the growing children.

The actor Josh Swickard recently welcomed his third child , a baby boy named Noah, with his wife Lauren Swickard . The two shared a carousel of photos of their happy family, posing with the infant along with their other kids Savannah and Arthur.

Sharing his feelings in the caption of the post, Josh expressed admiration for his wife for pushing the 9lb 14 oz baby out naturally with no interventions at all. He concluded, expressing eagerness for Noah to grow into the young man he's destined to be. Comment sections in the post were filled with wishes from the GH team.

The news includes a brief mention of Supergirl, Rich Flu, Masters of the Universe, General Hospital (GH), and a celebration of the 16000 episode milestone for the show. The post includes a new look at Jason Momoa's Lobo in Supergirl, along with a mention of a trailer, movie, and series updates of various genres, including drama, romance, thriller, and action.

The focus mainly remains on the baby Noah and the life of his proud father Josh Swickard, while all the other mentioned topics are merely background knowledge and lack coherent news content focused on those topic





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Josh Swickard Lauren Swickard General Hospital Third Child Family Celebration Pregnancy Congrats Love & Admiration Childbirth Femininity

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