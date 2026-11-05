Josh O'Connor Rumored Next James Bond After Pub Confession

Actor Josh O'Connor faces rumors of succeeding Daniel Craig as James Bond after a castmate allegedly shared the news during a pub gathering.

Actor Josh O'Connor is reportedly in the running to become the next James Bond following a series of claims made by a member of his cast in the drama Golden Boy. A source told the Sun that a castmate of O'Connor allegedly confessed to landing the iconic espionage role while drinking with others at a London pub. The rumors have intensified speculation surrounding the upcoming replacement for Daniel Craig, who concluded his tenure as the character in 2021.

A source who interacted with the actor's colleague at The French House in London described the incident as occurring after a casual encounter where the group was recognized by fans. The source claimed that the castmate, influenced by several glasses of lager, unexpectedly blurted out that Josh O'Connor had been selected to play Mr. Bond. This assertion was reportedly shared during a corner conversation at the venue after the individual had been questioned by people seeking selfies.

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Origin of Bond Casting Rumors

The specific origin of these claims traces back to a celebration held by the cast of Golden Boy on Halloween. According to the source, the cast members partook in celebratory drinks after the play finished its run. It was during this gathering that one actor allegedly confided in another about receiving the role of James Bond, a secret that was not kept private and was later shared publicly. This unverified account has sparked widespread interest in the entertainment industry regarding the future of the franchise.

O'Connor's Reaction to Speculation

Josh O'Connor addressed the emerging rumors during an interview with the Sun, describing the situation as an incredibly bizarre and pinch-me moment. He expressed that being uttered in the same sentence as James Bond and being considered for the part was extraordinary. O'Connor highlighted the significance of being bracketed with such an iconic figure, acknowledging the weight of the legacy associated with the character while maintaining a tone of disbelief at the allegations.

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Franchise Transition and Production Details

The next James Bond movie, officially designated as Bond 26, is slated to premiere in 2028, although an official release date has not yet been announced by producers. The film will be developed by Amazon MGM Studios following the acquisition of the studio and the franchise rights. Daniel Craig, who starred as James Bond in the 2021 film No Time To Die, has not been featured in the next movie and has stepped away from the role. Craig remains the most recent actor to embody the spy, having debuted in Casino Royale in 2006 and concluding his arc in Skyfall and Spectre prior to his final appearance.

O'Connor's Acting Background and Credentials

Josh O'Connor has established a significant reputation in both television and film prior to these casting rumors. He is best known for his role as King Charles III in the hit TV series The Crown, a performance for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award in 2021 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Most recently, he starred as Dr. Daniel Kellner in the sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day, further demonstrating his range across different genres. Industry observers note that his dramatic capabilities and prior recognition make him a notable candidate in the ongoing mystery of who will play the next Bond.