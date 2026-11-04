Josh O'Connor Reflects on James Bond Casting Speculation Amidst Screen Test Reports

Josh O'Connor addresses rumors regarding his potential casting as James Bond during a community center opening. Other actors like Callum Turner and Jack Lowden are also in the running.

Josh O'Connor has publicly acknowledged the persistent rumors surrounding his potential casting as James Bond, describing the attention as an extraordinary honor. The English actor shared his perspective while attending the opening of the Everyman Theatre's new education and community center in his hometown. O'Connor stated he was "very honored" to be included in the conversation, calling it a bizarre and memorable moment in his career. He emphasized that being considered for such an iconic role is a significant distinction, though he chose not to elaborate on specific industry details.

O'Connor's Stance on Bond Role Speculation

The Emmy Award-winning actor remained vague regarding reports that he had been invited to participate in screen tests for the franchise. When pressed about the specifics of the casting process, O'Connor declined to confirm or deny the details, stating only that to be considered in that bracket is extraordinary. This cautious approach aligns with his professional demeanor, as he has not officially confirmed his involvement in any audition processes. His silence leaves the door open for continued speculation among fans and media outlets tracking the high-profile casting search. The actor's reflection highlights the immense pressure and public interest attached to the next iteration of the legendary spy character.

Also read Sam Rockwell and Josh O’Connor Steal From Everyone

Key Contenders for the 007 Franchise Role

Josh O'Connor is reportedly just one of several actors being considered for the final round of screen tests. Callum Turner, known for his role in Masters of the Air, has long been linked to the position and remains a leading contender. Jack Lowden, famous for his performance in Slow Horses, is another prominent name in the running. Additionally, a fourth, unnamed actor has reportedly received an invitation to the screen test. The shortlist represents a mix of established talents and rising stars, each bringing a unique pedigree to the table. This competitive field underscores the difficulty Amazon MGM Studios faces in selecting the right successor for the role.

Advertisement

Competing Views and Stakeholder Positions

Jack Lowden recently addressed the casting speculation in an interview, describing the attention as "all very flattering" while choosing not to add further fuel to the rumors. His comment reflects a common strategy among actors in the running for high-profile roles to avoid drawing unnecessary attention. Other actors previously linked to the role include Harris Dickinson, James Norton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Jacob Elordi. Each of these performers brings a distinct style and fan base, adding to the complexity of the decision. The industry remains watchful, with many predicting that the final choice will significantly impact the future of the franchise.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

Amazon MGM Studios has not yet announced the next James Bond actor, leaving fans in suspense. The untitled film currently has no release date, which prolongs the period of speculation. Josh O'Connor previously worked alongside former 007 Daniel Craig in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, a connection that has fueled some of the rumors. His other credits include The Crown, Challengers, Emma, The Mastermind, and Disclosure Day. These diverse roles demonstrate his range and potential suitability for the demanding lead role. The studio's delay in announcement continues to drive media coverage and public interest.