Josh O'Connor Dismisses James Bond Rumors Amid 2027 Casting Timeline

Josh O'Connor addresses speculation about playing 007, confirming he is taking time out in 2027 as Amazon MGM Studios finalizes casting for the next James Bond film.

Josh O'Connor has officially stepped back from rumors linking him to the role of James Bond, stating he plans to take time out in 2027. This clarification arrives as Amazon MGM Studios continues its methodical search for the next actor to portray the iconic British Secret Service agent. O'Connor addressed the speculation directly during a screening of the National Theatre production of Golden Boy, where he dismissed the idea that he would be taking over the franchise.

O'Connor Addresses 007 Casting Speculation

When questioned about his potential casting as the new 007, O'Connor delivered a firm rejection of the rumors. He stated clearly that he doubts he will be the one to take over the mantle from Daniel Craig. The actor mentioned that while he has a project scheduled for January, he intends to take time out after that commitment. He described the attention as an extraordinary honor, noting that it is a bizarre moment to even be considered for a role of such magnitude.

Also read Josh O’Connor Calls Bond Speculation “Incredibly Bizarre Pinch Me Moment”

Front-Runners Jack Lowden and Callum Turner Lead Odds

Fans are eagerly anticipating news of the next star to play 007, after Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and a third mystery actor took part in final auditions last month. According to the latest odds from Ladbrokes, Jack Lowden is now the clear front-runner. Callum Turner follows closely at 11/4, while Josh O'Connor falls further behind in the odds at 8/1. These figures reflect the current market sentiment as the casting process nears its conclusion.

Lowden Prioritizes Directing Over Acting Roles

Slow Horses star and other front-runner Jack Lowden, 36, recently broke his silence on claims that he is the clear favorite for the role. Speaking to GQ Hype, he explained that he believes his future lies in directing rather than continuing to act. He noted that as a young male actor, people often suggest the role when he is not playing a zany artist type. Lowden expressed that he is not going to add to the noise and aims to make something of his own behind the camera.

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Callum Turner Resigns From Production Company

Furthermore, it was recently reported that other front-runner Callum Turner, 36, has quit the film company he founded with his wife, Dua Lipa. The actor has resigned as a director of Twentytwo Films Ltd, which he established with equal shares last August. This move is seen as a potential sign that he is focused solely on securing the 007 job. The company aimed to produce film and television projects similar to Margot Robbie's LuckyChap production house.

2027 Timeline and Denis Villeneuve's Direction

Casting for the role of James Bond by December would allow Amazon MGM Studios to start filming the next movie in 2027. Dune director Denis Villeneuve is taking on the project, and bosses at Amazon announced in May that the casting process was underway. Bond producer Amy Pascal confirmed in August that the end of the year is a good bet for a decision. She emphasized that the process has been methodical to find someone who can stir excitement and differ from Daniel Craig's performance.

Previous Stars and Future Expectations

Other stars who were previously linked with the role include The King's Man star Harris Dickinson, along with SAS: Rogue Heroes' Jack Barton. Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig are the only six actors that have ever played novelist Ian Fleming's British Secret Service agent in the official film series. The search continues as the industry waits for the final announcement from the production team.