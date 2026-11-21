Quarterback Josh Johnson will start for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs after rookie Carson Beck was ruled out due to back spasms. Johnson, 40, is on his 15th NFL team and will be the Cardinals' fourth starting quarterback in four weeks.

FILE – Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Johnson leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Glendale, Ariz. , Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck warms up during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2026. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz. , Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

Also read Cardinals QB Carson Beck doubtful Sunday with back spasms; Josh Johnson likely to start vs Chiefs

FILE – Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Johnson leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Glendale, Ariz. , Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. TEMPE, Ariz. — Josh Johnson is a 40-year-old man on his 15th NFL team and will be the fourth starting quarterback in four weeks for the Arizona Cardinals when they travel to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

“That’s what makes the NFL great — expect the unexpected,” Johnson said. “Everybody thinks they can predict what’s going to happen in this league and it never works out the way that they predict. That’s why we all love the game of football. Johnson is preparing to start against the Chiefs because rookie quarterback Carson Beck is dealing with back spasms and was ruled out on Saturday.

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Beckagainst the Los Angeles Rams, completing 11 of 18 passes for 108 yards and two interceptions. The 24-year-old dealt with back issues earlier in the season.

“The show goes on in this league,” coach Mike LaFleur said. “The ball gets put down at noon on Sunday and we’re going to go. ” Johnson has been on the roster of nearly half the NFL teams and the Cardinals will be the eighth team he’s played for during the regular season. He is 2-9 in his career as a starter and played in five games with the Washington Commanders last season, starting two games.

“I’m realistic — I’ve only been here nine days,” Johnson said. “I understand that everything isn’t going to be perfect. I’m not trying to be perfect, I’m trying to play winning football. Football is a game that’s always chaos.

For me, it’s just going out there and knowing where to go with the ball. ” The Cardinals’ quarterback room has been in constant flux over the past month. Veteran Jacoby Brissett was the team’s starter for the first eight weeks beforeNow Beck is on the shelf for at least one week. The Cardinals hoped to have the next six games to evaluate whether the third-round pick out of Miami might be the long-term answer at quarterback.

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Johnson briefly played for the Jets in 2021, where LaFleur was the offensive coordinator. So the two have history.

“He’s incredible in the quarterback room, he’s incredible for the starter, he’s incredible for young quarterbacks,” LaFleur said. “The way he sees the game, his energy, his positivity, how he keeps it real. He’s mature and he can still sling it. ” The Cardinals will be just the fourth team in the NFL since 1950 to start four quarterbacks in four weeks, including the second this season, according to research from Sportradar.

The Ravens started Tyler Huntley in Week 7, Lamar Jackson in Week 8, Joe Fagnano in Week 9 and Brissett in Week 10.