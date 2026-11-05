Josh Jacobs calls more allegations of abuse surfacing ‘an attack ​​on me’

Jacobs’ attorneys released a detailed statement pushing back on the claims, and the running back addressed them on Wednesday.

Included in the documents were accounts from three other women alleging physical and verbal abuse by Jacobs. Jacobs carries the ball during the Packers’ win over the Panthers on Oct. 29, 2026 in Green Bay, Wis.

Jacobs’ attorneys released a detailed statement pushing back on the claims, and the running back addressed them on Wednesday.

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“It’s one of those things for me where it’s like, it really feels like an attack on me and who I am and my character,”. “And at the end of the day, there’s a lot of stuff being said about me that’s completely false — like, completely made up, and it’s like people just run with it. And I can’t change that.

“It’s just one of those things where it’s like, OK, all I can do is try to be who I am and try not to let the negative moments change who I am. And that was the biggest thing for me throughout this whole process. I didn’t want to go to a place where I felt like I was closed off and I’m angry all the time because of what’s going on in my life.

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”because of the domestic abuse allegation earlier this year. He returned to the field on Oct. 25 in a loss to the Lions. The NFL has not completed its investigation into the violation of the personal conduct policy, and it said over the weekend that it would look into the allegations that surfaced through the records release last week.

Jacobs pointed back to his lawyers’ statementThe running back is not expecting to face any further suspension from the league as a result of the new allegations. Running back Josh Jacobs works out during a Packers offseason practice on June 9, 2026, in Green Bay, Wis.

“With all the evidence that we have and that they have at this point, it’s not one of those things where I’m sitting back on my hands like, ‘OK, am I going to play this week? '” Jacobs said. “It’s like, I kind of already know what it is, so it’s like … it’s really just up to them to make their final decision.

But like I’m not worried about feeling like I’m going to miss any more time than I already have. ” Jacobs carries the ball during the Packers' win over the Panthers on Oct. 29, 2026 in Green Bay, Wis. Hobart/Lawrence Police Department Running back Josh Jacobs works out during a Packers offseason practice on June 9, 2026, in Green Bay, Wis.