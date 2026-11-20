Josh Hutcherson hints at returning as Scott Free in live-action DCU projects after voicing the character in the upcoming animated series targeting a 2028 release.

Josh Hutcherson has confirmed his enthusiasm for transitioning into live-action roles within the DC Universe following his voice work in the upcoming animated series " Mister Miracle." The actor, widely recognized for his role in "The Hunger Games" franchise, recently discussed his character Scott Free and the potential for a cinematic expansion of the property. He expressed strong interest in reprising the role on the big screen to interact with other established heroes in the shared universe.

Live-Action Potential in the DCU

Hutcherson shared his thoughts on this possibility during an appearance on the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast, hosted by Josh Horowitz. He noted that the character of Scott Free fits seamlessly into a broader narrative structure that could include major figures like Batman. The actor suggested that crossover appearances would allow the character to pop into various titles, creating dynamic storytelling opportunities that fans would find entertaining. He emphasized that he is eager to see the animated series come to fruition first before moving forward with live-action development.

Also read Josh Hutcherson Cast as Scott Free in DCU Mister Miracle Animated Series

Past Audition Rejection and Career Reflection

During the interview, Hutcherson reflected on a significant career setback that occurred before his casting in the DCU. He revealed that he previously auditioned for the role of Peter Parker in Sony's "The Amazing Spider-Man" franchise. Hutcherson participated in a screen test for the iconic wall-crawling superhero but was ultimately not selected for the part, which was awarded to Andrew Garfield. He described the rejection as heartbreaking during his teenage years, leading to a temporary desire to avoid superhero roles altogether. This past experience adds depth to his current approach as he steps into a major role at DC Studios.

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Series Details and 2028 Release Target

The animated series focusing on Scott Free is currently scheduled for a release window in 2028. The show will feature Hutcherson providing the voice for the protagonist while also introducing other key DC characters. Major figures in the storyline include Big Barda, who plays a central role in the narrative, as well as the supervillain Darkseid. Hutcherson praised the character of Mister Miracle as possessing an amazing story, expressing hope that the final product will resonate with audiences and pave the way for future live-action adaptations.