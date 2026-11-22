Josh Hutcherson addresses the backlash over his wig in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and reveals his openness to returning as Peeta Mellark if the story allows.

Actor Josh Hutcherson has addressed the online controversy surrounding his appearance in the recent prequel film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The movie, which explores the origins of Haymitch Abernathy, features brief cameo appearances by original cast members Hutcherson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Woody Harrelson. These actors reprised their roles as Peeta Mellark, Katniss Everdeen, and Haymitch in the film's epilogue, providing a nostalgic bridge between the new story and the original saga.

Addressing The Wig Controversy

While the reunion of the iconic trio generated significant excitement, social media reactions were mixed due to the appearance of the wigs worn by Hutcherson and Lawrence. The discrepancy in how the wigs looked on screen compared to expectations led to a divide among fans online. Hutcherson recently discussed the technical challenges behind the scenes during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, explaining that the process of creating the necessary hairpieces was far more complex than many viewers realized.

Also read 81 Thoughts I Had While Watching ‘The Hunger Games’

Behind The Scenes Wig Production

Hutcherson, who naturally has dark hair, famously bleached it for his performances in the earlier Hunger Games movies. For this cameo, he avoided the chemical process and relied entirely on custom wigs. He described the experience of wearing the hairpieces as a meticulous engineering task. The production team had to build the wigs from scratch while trying to replicate the specific cut and style from the previous decade. Hutcherson noted that understanding the right cut and figuring out the placement was not an easy task.

Nostalgia and Torch Passing

Despite the technical difficulties, Hutcherson expressed satisfaction with the final on-screen result. He explained that he felt the outcome looked good despite the initial online criticism. The decade-long gap between his last appearance in the franchise and this new film meant that all three actors had to don wigs to match their younger characters. Hutcherson compared the experience to wearing a beanie with attached hair, emphasizing the high stakes of the reunion. He noted that it could have gone very wrong but was happy with how the shooting day turned out.

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Potential Future Peeta Mellark Role

Following his comments on the wig production, Hutcherson also spoke about his emotional connection to the franchise and the possibility of returning as Peeta Mellark again. He described the experience of filming the cameo as a weird mix of nostalgia and pride in the world he helped build. Hutcherson appreciated the opportunity to hand off the torch to the next generation of fans and storytellers. He admitted that while he enjoyed the experience, it also made him wish he had been in more scenes of the new film.

Future of The Hunger Games Franchise

Since the original films wrapped up in 2015, Hutcherson has expressed interest in playing Peeta again if a compelling narrative emerges. He stated that he has always wondered and hoped for some version of returning to the role. However, he emphasized that any future appearance would depend entirely on the vision of author Suzanne Collins and how she chooses to take the story next. Hutcherson concluded that he would absolutely do another Hunger Games project if the script made sense and offered a logical way to bring his character back.