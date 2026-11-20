Josh Hutcherson voices Scott Free in the new DC Universe animated series Mister Miracle, starring Mackenzie Davis. Learn about the cast, showrunner, and live-action plans for the DCU Chapter 1 slate.

Josh Hutcherson has officially been confirmed as the voice of Scott Free in the upcoming DC Universe animated series Mister Miracle. The actor, known for his role in The Hunger Games franchise, revealed the news during a recent interview with the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. Hutcherson expressed his excitement about joining the DC Universe film slate, stating that the recording process is already complete. He described the project as awesome and emphasized that he is honored to take on the mantle of the New God.

The Audition Process and Live-Action Plans

Hutcherson clarified that his casting involves a comprehensive auditioning process designed to ensure consistency across different media formats. He explained that the actors selected for the animated version are intended to portray the same characters in future live-action productions. This strategy aims to maintain continuity for Scott Free and Big Barda across the DCU's expanding narrative. Hutcherson noted that this approach creates a specific track for the actors to follow as the franchise develops.

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Despite his previous reluctance to return to superhero roles, Hutcherson found the character of Scott Free compelling enough to change his stance. He admitted that after not being cast in Spider-Man, he decided he no longer wanted to play superheroes. However, reading the scenes and exploring the comics for Mister Miracle shifted his perspective entirely. He found the world of the character to be amazing and appreciated the depth of the material being presented to audiences.

Mental Health Themes and Tom King Involvement

A significant factor in Hutcherson's enthusiasm for the role was the thematic depth of the source material. He highlighted that the story addresses serious issues, particularly mental health, which he considers very special. Hutcherson praised showrunner Tom King, who is adapting his own Mister Miracle run for DC Studios. He described King as phenomenal and noted that the writer knows the character of Scott Free inside and out.

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The cast also includes Mackenzie Davis, who will voice Big Barda. Hutcherson commended Davis's performance, describing her as amazing and stating that she was a great addition to the project. The combination of King's visionary direction and the strong voice cast has created a highly anticipated animated series. Fans are eagerly awaiting further details on the production and release timeline for this key part of the DCU.

DC Studios Leadership Transition

The announcement comes amidst a significant leadership transition at DC Studios. Earlier in November, it was revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran would step down as co-CEOs. Jeremy Latcham is set to replace them as the new CEO of DC Studios starting on December 1. Despite this change in executive leadership, Gunn has confirmed that the characters and stories established under their guidance will continue to exist within the franchise.

Gunn stated on November 9 that he remains engaged in writing another DC project and expressed gratitude for the audience's embrace of their work. He emphasized that the characters they set up will live on, ensuring continuity for the upcoming slate. The DCU's Chapter 1, titled Gods and Monsters, is still in production with various projects at different stages. This leadership change does not appear to halt the development of animated series like Mister Miracle.

Future Appearances and Release Information

While there are currently no announced plans for Josh Hutcherson to appear in live-action as Scott Free, such opportunities may arise depending on the franchise's trajectory. If the animated show proves successful, the characters could be utilized in future DCU movies following their small-screen debut. The potential for crossover into live-action remains a possibility as the studio maps out its long-term storytelling goals.

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As of now, Mister Miracle has not landed an official premiere date on HBO Max. The series is categorized as an Animation, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Drama. With the recording complete and the creative team in place, fans are waiting for the studio to announce when the series will finally debut. The success of this animated entry will likely influence how the characters are integrated into the broader DC Universe moving forward.