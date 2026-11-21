Mississippi State basketball has another reason to believe this season could be something special, and it starts with Josh Hubbard. The senior guard continues t

Mar 11, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard dribbles past Auburn Tigers guard Kevin Overton during the second half at Bridgestone Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Mississippi State basketball has another reason to believe this season could be something special, and it starts with Josh Hubbard. The senior guard continues to climb the program's record books, officiallyHubbard scored 19 points in Mississippi State's 72-61 win on Nov. 20, bringing his career total to 2,045 points.

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In doing so, he passed former Bulldog and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Bailey Howell, putting himself within reach of one of the most impressive records in program history. Oct 14, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook.

Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWith 2,045 career points, he now sits just 97 points behind Malone, who finished his Mississippi State career with 2,142 points between 1979 and 1983. Malone was no ordinary scorer. He earned two Associated Press All-America honorable mentions and three All-SEC selections during his time in Starkville. He eventually became the No. 10 overall pick in the 1983 NBA Draft and went on to become a two-time NBA All-Star.

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Hubbard also made history in another category against Tulsa, recording six steals. That performance made him just the ninth player in SEC history to reach at least 2,000 career points, 300 assists, and 100 steals. It was a complete performance from a player who continues to find ways to impact the game beyond scoring. Hubbard needs just 97 more points to reach Malone and become Mississippi State's all-time leading scorer.

With conference play approaching and plenty of basketball remaining, he has a legitimate opportunity to make that happen this season. Through six games, Hubbard is averaging around 16 points and 3.8 assists per game. If he maintains that production, the record could become a major storyline as the Bulldogs move deeper into their schedule.

Mississippi State currently sits at 5-1, giving the Bulldogs an encouraging start after being projected to finish near the bottom of the SEC in the preseason media poll. With RJ Johnson providing another offensive option and players such as King Grace and Simpkins giving the team additional depth, there are reasons to believeJan 21, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Ali Dibba drives as Mississippi State Bulldogs guard King Grace defends during the first half at Reed Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectHubbard's latest milestone is another reminder of how important he is to this program. The Bulldogs will need his leadership and scoring ability as the competition gets tougher. SEC play will bring a different level of defensive pressure, and Mississippi State will need more than one player to carry the offensive load.

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Still, having a senior guard chasing the program's all-time scoring record is an exciting position for the Bulldogs to be in. Jeff Malone has held the record for more than four decades. Now Hubbard is closing in on a mark that once seemed untouchable. If he keeps producing at this level, Mississippi State fans could soon be watching history happen in real time.

And if the Bulldogs can turn that individual success into wins, Hubbard's final season in Starkville could become even more memorable. Logan Horito is a writer for On SI, covering the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a focus on performance, competition, and athlete development. A former collegiate swimmer, he brings firsthand experience from high-level athletics into his reporting, pairing on-field insight with thoughtful analysis. Logan has written for multiple sports platforms, including Hardwood Heroics and Pro Football Sports Network .

His work is driven by a passion for the human element of sports and the stories that define competition.