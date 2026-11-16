Josh Holloway Debuts as Rival Tracker Luke in CBS's Tracker Season 4 Episode 7 Trailer

Josh Holloway appears as Luke in Tracker episode 7, creating conflict with Colter Shaw. Tune in November 22 on CBS or Paramount+ to see the rival tracker clash.

Josh Holloway makes his highly anticipated debut in the seventh episode of CBS's Tracker Season 4, bringing a new layer of conflict to the popular investigative drama. The newly released trailer offers the first visual confirmation of Holloway stepping into the role of Luke, a character designed to create immediate and intense friction with Justin Hartley's protagonist, Colter Shaw.

This pivotal installment, titled That Is The Job, is scheduled to premiere on CBS on Sunday, November 22, running from 9:30 to 10:30 PM ET. The episode centers on a critical mission where Colter Shaw is hired to locate the missing owner of a small inn in South Carolina. This assignment quickly becomes complicated by the presence of Luke, who directly interferes with Shaw's investigation.

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Luke is established as a rival tracker who employs reckless methods and operates with questionable morals. According to the official synopsis, these dangerous traits have already placed innocent lives at risk during his previous pursuits. The trailer heavily implies that Luke will not be a cooperative ally but rather a significant obstacle standing firmly in the way of Colter's professional progress.

The dynamic between the two men is defined by immediate hostility and a stark contrast in methodology. While Colter represents a disciplined and precise approach to solving missing persons cases, Luke embodies a chaotic and aggressive style. This collision of professional ethics serves as the core mechanism driving the narrative tension of the entire hour of programming.

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Viewers can watch the episode live on the CBS Television Network or stream it directly on Paramount+. The digital platform also makes the episode available for viewing the day after its initial broadcast, ensuring that fans have flexible options to tune in to this high-stakes confrontation.

Josh Holloway is the latest high-profile talent to join the series, leveraging the show's consistently strong ratings for career exposure. Tracker has built a reputation for featuring a deep bench of recognizable guest stars who benefit from the show's broad demographic reach and successful retention strategy.

The narrative conflict extends beyond simple physical rivalry into a complex moral dilemma. Colter must navigate a hostile environment while trying to secure the safety of the missing inn owner. The resolution of this case depends heavily on who can outmaneuver the other first in this dangerous game of professional one-upmanship.

While fans of Lost and Yellowstone have compelling reasons to follow Holloway's career, the current evidence only supports a single-episode appearance for his character. There is no official confirmation that Luke will return for future seasons, keeping the immediate focus squarely on the outcome of this specific mission.

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The episode serves as a key retention tool for the season, maintaining interest among the existing fan base while attracting newcomers. The success of this casting choice reinforces the brand strength of both CBS and Paramount+, demonstrating the effectiveness of integrating recognizable talent into the plot.

The release on November 22 marks a significant moment for the show, representing a surge in star power and production quality. The focused narrative structure ensures that the audience remains engaged throughout, with the rivalry between Shaw and Luke acting as the undeniable focal point of the hour.