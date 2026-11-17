Sen. Josh Hawley calls for a full Senate briefing after the FAA grounded all flights, questioning whether an unplugged Arkansas router was really behind the system shutdown.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) has called for the full Senate to be briefed on the ongoing outages that led the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to ground all flights on Friday. Hawley said he wants lawmakers to learn exactly what is happening before the public is given a full explanation.

Hawley also said he finds it a little hard to believe that an unplugged router in Arkansas was behind the grounding. His remarks come as the FAA works to explain a series of disruptions that halted air traffic across the country.

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FAA Points to Router Overload at Two Sites

FAA officials previously indicated that a router at an Arkansas radio facility and a radar site in Amarillo, Texas were likely reasons behind an excessive data flood. That flood prompted the agency to shut down its systems.

An FAA official described the agency's network as analog telecom running alongside TDM telecom. The official said the switches and routers became overloaded with data, and then began giving the agency inconsistent data from those routers. Because of that inconsistency, the FAA shut the system down.

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Hawley Demands Full Senate Briefing on Outages

Hawley told reporters that he believes the full Senate ought to be briefed on what exactly is going on. He pointed to the number of outages and suggested that the explanation of a single unplugged router did not fully satisfy him.

When a reporter asked whether he was concerned, and pointed to a pattern involving Microsoft and the FAA, Hawley said he did not know what was going on. He said the American people deserve to know, and that lawmakers should receive a briefing they can share with the public.

Hawley added that if all of these outages were simply a coincidence, it would be the greatest coincidence in the history of the world. His comments frame the issue as a demand for transparency rather than a settled conclusion about the cause.

Microsoft and NSA Outages Raise Wider Questions

Companies such as Microsoft have faced recent outages that affected Outlook, leaving users with difficulty accessing their email accounts and other services. Hawley's reporter cited that pattern when pressing him on whether the disruptions were connected.

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NewsNation reported that the National Security Agency's classified internal communications network was reportedly down. According to the report, the disruption was related to a software patch being installed on that network.

No briefing date has been set in the available reporting, and the Senate briefing remains a request from Hawley rather than a scheduled event. The available information does not confirm whether the FAA, Microsoft, and the National Security Agency disruptions share a common cause.