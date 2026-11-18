Immersed in a mental battle that “has been kicking my ass for a couple weeks,” Josh Hart said he took a positive step Tuesday.

TORONTO — Immersed in a mental battle that “has been kicking my ass for a couple weeks,” Josh Hart said he took a positive step Tuesday.

“I think it was a step in the right direction,” Hart said. “I think I’m obviously getting into the flow, into the rhythm of things but today was a step in the right direction. Still a lot to improve on but you got to start stacking days at some point. ”Toronto’s Collin Murray-Boyles battles for the loose ball with Josh Hart during the Knicks’ 111-102 road win over the Raptors on Nov. 17, 2026.

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, understanding his problems are twofold: 1) he’s not shooting well; and 2) he’s physically not ready after suffering injuries before and during training camp.

“That’s a low-hanging fruit,” Hart said. “Sometimes some of those things amplify because you’re in a contract year, essentially. It’s human nature.

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“It’s in the back of your mind and when you start focusing on those things, negative outcomes happen. ” Hart was on the court Tuesday when the Knicks launched a 19-0 run to end the second half, but was benched for most of the final five minutes of the game. The Knicks outscored the Raptors by seven points with him on the court. Hart similarly struggled to start last season and quickly rediscovered his groove.

“When you’re in the middle of it, there’s not much that can really help,” he said. “At the end of the day, you just have to go out there. And I think today I had a little bit of a better spirit. ”Andre Drummond eclipsed 4,000 rebounds for his career Tuesday, becoming just the 10th player in NBA history to reach that mark.

Toronto's Collin Murray-Boyles battles for the loose ball with Josh Hart during the Knicks' 111-102 road win over the Raptors on Nov. 17, 2026.