Josh Hart surprisingly no-shows for Knicks in Game 2 of NBA Finals

He didn’t listen to his own advice.

He didn’t listen to his own advice. The Knicks’ guard was a no-show in Game 2 after having such a major role in the come-from-behind win in the series opener.

Hart failed to score, missing all four of his field goal attempts, and committed two turnovers. New York Knicks guard Josh Hart drives down the court during the second quarter of NBA Finals Game 2 on June 5, 2026.

He was only on the floor for 18 minutes as the Knicks blew a 14-point, fourth quarter lead, but managed to hold on for aThey became just the third team in the history of the finals to win the first two games on the road. Buy Now He had 15 rebounds, six assists and four steals. It seemed like he was in the right spot during every Knicks run “That’s just who he is. He’s always been that way.

I can’t explain it,” Jalen Brunson, his longtime teammate dating back to college, said.

“He just has a knack for doing things like that, and in crucial times, as well. It’s a credit to who he is as a player. ” New York Knicks guard Josh Hart knocks the ball away from San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama in the first quarter. But that player didn’t arrive for Game 2.

He spent much of the game on the sideline. Instead, Landry Shamet took a good chunk of his minutes and continued his strong postseason with 13 points and three 3-pointers.





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