Josh Hart remains Knicks’ NBA Finals ‘x-factor’ despite slow start

When given the opportunity, Josh Hart is going to tell it like it is. Not even the pomp and circumstance of the NBA Finals will change that.

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart reacts to a call during the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center.

Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images When given the opportunity, Josh Hart is going to tell it like it is. Not even the pomp and circumstance of the NBA Finals will change that. So when the talk shifted to Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden — the venue’s first championship-round games in 27 years — Hart called it as he saw it, with the real fans and not so much the corporate suits in mind.

“I kind of wish the ticket prices weren’t as crazy as they are,” he said. “I feel like a lot of people who have been waiting for this moment for a very long time, unfortunately, aren’t able to get into the building, when the cheapest ticket is $7,000 or $8,000. ” This is not just the hottest ticket in town; it’s the most expensive ticket in NBA history.

On the morning of Monday’s Game 3, the get-in price was starting at 4,749, according to“That’s ridiculous,” Hart said.

“But it’s just going to be rocking. But obviously, I wish those were a little cheaper. ” Everyone wants to be on hand to say that they potentially saw the Knicks clinch their first NBA title in 53 years, but as of Monday morning, two more wins were needed to get there — and a physical San Antonio Spurs squad led by Victor Wembanyama won’t simply roll over for the sake of history.

For the Knicks to clinch, they are going to need more from Hart. He was 1-of-5 from the field with three points in Game 1, but still hauled in 14 rebounds. In Game 2, he was 0-for-4 with six boards and four assists before foul trouble, and the hot play of Landry Shamet limited him to just 18 minutes.

“Toughness, grit, physicality, energy. Clutch plays. I think that’s what you think of when you think of Knicks basketball,” Hart said. That’s something that we want to do.

We want to come out with energy. We want to come out with physicality and be focused on the game plan. Especially with the guys that we have in the locker room, we’re going to make plays. We’re going to make big plays.

We’re going to do those kinds of things. That’s kind of our brand, playing fast and having fun. ” In many ways, Hart embodies that. He’s a versatile, tireless worker who can play either the 2 or the 3 and guard practically anyone regardless of their size.

His work on the boards is vital in neutralizing the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama, but if he can find his shooting touch, the Knicks become unstoppable. San Antonio was purposely giving Hart space from distance, knowing he’d be hesitant to shoot. Knock down a few shots, it’s one more threat to keep tabs on, potentially leaving more space for Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns to work with.

“Every team that I’ve been a part of that has gone to the Finals, and especially has won it, has an X factor, a wild card,” Knicks head coach Mike Brown said. “That’s somebody who plays off of their emotions, but it’s usually at one speed. Most of the time, you love it. Sometimes you may pull your hair out of your head, if you have it.

That person was Josh… I thought the team was diverse and had a lot of different pieces that you can help you. Skill-wise, they had the X factor in Josh, and then being a veteran group, there was a hunger about this team with the way they lost the last couple years that I thought could help bode them well getting over the hump. ”Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020.

He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America . He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

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