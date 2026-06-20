NBA champion Knicks guard Josh Hart has fully embraced the Cam Schlittler hype train.

Following a dominant start that saw the Yankees right-hander reach new heights on Friday night at the Stadium, Hart took to social media with an endorsement for Schlittler winning the most prestigious pitching award in baseball.

Cam Schlittler pitched six scoreless innings and struck out 13 batters in the Yankees’ 5-0 win over the Reds on June 19, 2026 at the Stadium. Schlittler continues to emerge as one of baseball’s biggest breakout stars, a continuation of what Yankees fans saw brewing last year.

He arrived for his June 19 start with a league-best WAR at 3.8, as well as an American League-best ERA at 1.82, which dropped to 1.71 following his latest effort.first NBA championship since 1973 Hart was a key contributor throughout the championship season and really has been his entire Knicks tenure since arriving in New York via trade during the 2022-23 season. Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are all smiles after throwing out the first pitch in the Yankees’ win over theKnown for his rebounding, tenacity and two-way versatility, the veteran wing averaged 10.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game in the playoffs.

His all-around play helped New York complete a dominant playoff run that ended with a Finals victory over San Antonio. To no surprise, the showing was met with raucous ovation from Yankees fans, many of whom have likely also been celebrating the Knicks’ championship team. The Yankees, as they chase their 28th World Series title, sit at 46-28 and three games up in the AL East.

Cam Schlittler pitched six scoreless innings and struck out 13 batters in the Yankees' 5-0 win over the Reds on June 19, 2026 at the Stadium. NBAE via Getty Images Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart are all smiles after throwing out the first pitch in the Yankees' win over the





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