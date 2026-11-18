His donation will create the Harris Family Wrestling Room. It also expands the Harris Program at the Wharton Business School into the Harris Family Alternative Investments Center.

When Josh Harris walks in Penn’s wrestling room, it looks the same — and “smells the same” — as it did when he trained there 40 years ago.

The 76ers owner and alumnus of the Quakers’ program is giving that space a much-needed upgrade. His $5 million donation announced Wednesday by Penn will create the Harris Family Wrestling Room. It is part of a total $15 million gift, which also includes $10 million to expand the Harris Program at the Wharton Business School into the Harris Family Alternative Investments Center.

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“At the end of the day, you win by having great and great coaches,” Harris told The Inquirer earlier this week. “And if you don’t have a good place for them to work, they won’t come — especially in college. The Ivys are quite good in wrestling … and all these places have incredible facilities, so Penn just needed that to compete.

” The new 8,900-square-foot wrestling room is part of a broader renovation of Weightman Hall Gymnasium, which is expected to reopen in 2028 as the Pottruck-Reina Wrestling Center. The facility will be larger and include modern amenities such as a new locker room and hydration and treatment stations, Harris said. Harris credits wrestling with changing his life when he began the sport at age 10.

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It taught him life skills such as focus — because “there’s nothing like being on the mat and having somebody physically dominate you and try to choke you unconscious,” he quipped — while also being part of a team. He became an 118-pound member of Penn’s wrestling team as an undergraduate. At Penn, Harris was teammates with Roger Reina, who became the most successful coach in program history.

Harris was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2013 as an Outstanding American, which honors people who used “disciplines of wrestling to launch notable careers in other aspects of life,” according to the Hall’s website. Harris also endows an assistant coach position on Penn’s staff.

On the academic side, Harris’ gift will turn the Harris Alternatives Investments Program — which was originally established in 2019 with a $10 million donation — into a fully realized center for student programming, faculty research, and global industry engagement, according to a Penn news release. Harris feels passionate about alternative investing after co-founding and building his wealth through the private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

Wharton will study how private markets continue to evolve in scale and influence, with fellowships for students, a Harris Family Alternative Investments Conference, and dedicated data hub.

“Josh and Marjorie’s vision for alternative investments at Wharton has always been bold, and this gift is a natural and inspired evolution of everything they have already built here,” Wharton School dean Erika H. James said in a news release. “The Harris Family Alternative Investments Center will be a truly world-class home for students, scholars, and practitioners in this field — and a lasting reflection of their extraordinary generosity and belief in what Wharton can do.

” Added Harris: “Given the size of now, needed a center to fund research about it. … It’s really to allow the university to help a lot of people, and train a lot of people, and be more inclusive as far as who works in the industry. ” Harris’ connection to Penn runs deep. He said his grandfather was admitted to the school, but never attended because his family could not afford it.

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But Harris’ father went on to graduate from Penn, and met Josh’s mother while she was a student at Temple. Josh’s son, Stuart, also is a Wharton graduate.

“It’s almost, like, part of me,” Harris said of Penn. “ … It’s about recognizing and being grateful for the university that did so much for me, in terms of educating me and creating relationships that I still have today. ” Harris’ gift to Penn also arrives during the Sixers’ 12-3 start, which he called “incredible.

” He has enjoyed getting a closer look at the legendary LeBron James’ leadership, at fellow newcomer Jaylen Brown’s impact, and at Tyrese Maxey’s continued ascension into the early MVP conversation. After the transformative offseason to add James and Brown, Harris also sees the early signs of a culture focused on winning “and really enjoying each other. ” “There’s alignment up and down, from what I can see,” Harris said.

“And I think it’s critical and really important. a group of really professional players that have been there and been in this situation before. “To see it come together so early as well as it has — obviously, we still have work to do — is gratifying. So it makes me feel optimistic. Again, we’re a long way from the playoffs right now.

… I’ve just been around too long. We need to stay healthy and continue to deliver. ”