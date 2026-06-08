Josh Groban Returns to PBS for Intimate Union Chapel Concert

The acclaimed vocalist Josh Groban will air a special PBS concert filmed in London's historic Union Chapel. Recorded in October 2025, the program features his classic hits and new material reimagined with the chapel's unique acoustics, plus personal stories about each song. It premieres on KPBS TV June 8, 2026 and repeats June 13, with on‑demand access via KPBS streaming platforms.

/ Premieres Monday, June 8, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, June 13 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on KPBS TV.

Recorded in October 2025, the concert captures the acclaimed vocalist showcasing his most beloved songs alongside new material, all reimagined within the chapel’s acoustics. Between songs, Groban speaks about what makes these songs personal to him, even recounting the transformative moment when he metJosh Groban returns to PBS in a special, personal concert staged in the intimate and historic setting of London’s Union Chapel.

Recorded in October 2025, the concert captures the acclaimed vocalist showcasing his most beloved songs alongside new material, all reimagined within the chapel’s acoustics. Between songs, Groban speaks about what makes these songs personal to him.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV. KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall.

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