Josh Duhamel and Josh Peck join the cast of Sony Pictures' Fake Skating, a romantic comedy adapted from Jessica Ames Painter's bestselling novel, scheduled for summer 2027 release.

Sony Pictures has officially expanded the cast of its upcoming romantic comedy Fake Skating by adding Johnny Knoxville and Daveed Diggs to the ensemble. The studio confirmed that these two actors will join leads Amélie Hoeferle and Graham Campbell in the project. This development signals a significant boost to the production's star power ahead of its scheduled release.

The film is being directed by Josh Boone for Sony Pictures and Will Gluck's Olive Bridge Entertainment. Boone is working alongside his writing partner Knate Lee on script revisions. The original screenplay was written by Morgan Lehmann and Victoria Bata before their involvement in the final draft.

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Fake Skating serves as an emotional high school hockey romance centered on childhood sweethearts. These characters reconnect in their hockey-loving hometown after years apart. Their reunion takes an unexpected turn when they decide to pretend to be in a romantic relationship.

This premise allows for complex character development and dramatic tension throughout the narrative. The story draws heavily from the source novel by Jessica Ames Painter. The book has resonated deeply with readers since its initial publication.

Jessica Ames Painter's novel won the 2025 Goodreads Choice Award for Young Adult Fiction. Since its September 2025 release, the book sold nearly 500,000 copies in print. It appeared on the New York Times YA Hardcover Bestseller list 48 times.

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The novel spent 15 weeks at No. 1 on the bestseller charts. It has also been translated into 16 languages worldwide. This demonstrates the broad international appeal of Painter's work.

Fake Skating marks the first of Painter's books to receive a screen adaptation. Will Gluck and Jacqueline Monetta will produce the movie. Madison Jones serves as executive producer for Olive Bridge Entertainment.

Jessica Ames Painter is attached as an executive producer on the film. She ensures her vision remains central to the movie's development. The production team aims to bring a fresh perspective to the high school setting.

Josh Boone leverages experience in compelling character-driven narratives. His direction focuses on emotional depth within the sports genre. The production team is building anticipation among fans globally.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters in summer 2027. This timeline gives the production team ample time to finalize details. Fans can expect a polished cinematic experience upon release.

Johnny Knoxville brings extensive experience to the role in Fake Skating. He recently appeared in I Want Your Sex and Tiny Fugitives. Knoxville is also hosting the Fear Factor reboot titled House of Fear.

Daveed Diggs is known for portraying President John F. Kennedy in Thirteen Days. His other film credits include I, Robot and Double Jeopardy. He has also appeared in Capote and Star Trek.

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Diggs has acted in The Post and television projects like The Resident. He also appeared in The Fall of the House of Usher. His diverse portfolio adds weight to the ensemble cast.

Knoxville's next major project includes Sarah Polley's adaptation of The Bell Jar. He also has recent roles in Youngblood and Eli Roth's Ice Cream Man. These commitments highlight his busy schedule in Hollywood.

The addition of Knoxville and Diggs enhances the film's marketability. Sony Pictures is capitalizing on established actor popularity. The casting strategy aligns with the novel's strong fanbase.

Production continues to move forward with this updated lineup. The team remains focused on delivering a high-quality adaptation. The summer 2027 release date stands firm.

Audiences are eager to see how the chemistry develops on screen. The combination of hockey drama and romantic comedy appeals to multiple demographics. The film promises to be a standout title in its genre.

Industry observers note the strategic choice of veteran actors. Their presence elevates the profile of the young adult adaptation. The project represents a milestone for the producing partners.

The integration of new cast members proceeds smoothly. Pre-production activities continue according to schedule. The studio expects strong performance metrics post-release.