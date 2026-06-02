Josh Duggar's Prison Sentence Extended: A Timeline of His Legal Battles

Josh Duggar, the former reality TV star, has had his prison sentence extended as he continues to fight his child pornography conviction. Here's a breakdown of his sentence, appeal efforts, and life behind bars.

Josh Duggar , the former reality TV star, is currently serving a more than 12-year federal prison sentence following his 2021 conviction on child pornography charges.

His release date has been pushed back for a third time as he continues his fight to overturn the conviction. Duggar was initially sentenced to 151 months behind bars in May 2022, with no possibility of parole. He has maintained his innocence and has made multiple attempts to challenge his conviction, including appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit and the Supreme Court.

In his latest effort, Duggar hired new counsel in March 2026 to explore new legal theories and strategies that may support a motion for relief. However, his motion was denied by a judge in June 2026. Duggar is currently incarcerated at a federal medical center in Fort Worth, Texas, after being transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution in Seagoville, Texas.

Despite the distance from his family's compound in Arkansas, Duggar and other inmates occasionally had access to special meals and events for holidays. In November 2024, reports suggested that Duggar and other inmates were given a choice between traditional Thanksgiving dishes and vegan options





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Josh Duggar Child Pornography Prison Sentence Appeal Conviction Reality TV

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