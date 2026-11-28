Josh Cameron Could Be Jaguars' Perfect Answer to Parker Washington's Injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars could have exactly the Parker replacement they need in Week 12.
Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense was dealt a blow over the holiday, and now it is time for them to show how they plan to respond.during the team's Thanksgiving practice Thursday, and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen ruled him out Friday for the team's big Week 12 battle with the Tennessee Titans.
With Washington's injury described as week-to-week, the Jaguars will now have to find a suitable replacement for at least in the short-term. Jaguars have a host of options in their wide receiver depth chart. Washington leads the Jaguars with 44 catches for 748 yards and six touchdowns, becoming the Jaguars' clear No. 1 target in the passing game.
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