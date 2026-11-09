Josh Brolin Returns for Sicario 3 Amidst Streaming Releases and Box Office Struggles

Josh Brolin headlines the upcoming third Sicario film with Steven Knight while his 2017 movie Only the Brave streams for free on Tubi and Prime Video.

Josh Brolin continues to maintain a commanding presence in Hollywood despite stepping away from his iconic role as the purple-skinned Mad Titan. The Oscar-nominated actor remains heavily involved in multiple high-profile projects across the horror, thriller, and action genres. His recent career moves include a new horror collaboration and the announcement of a major return to a popular crime drama franchise.

News emerged recently that Brolin will star in the third installment of the Sicario franchise alongside co-stars Emily Blunt and Benicio del Toro. This upcoming film marks a significant shift in creative leadership. Director and writer Taylor Sheridan is not involved in this new project. The screenplay for the new film is being written by Steven Knight, who is best known for creating the acclaimed series Peaky Blinders.

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Sicario 3 Creative Shift and Cast

The departure of Taylor Sheridan from the Sicario 3 project represents a major change for the franchise. Sheridan previously established the gritty, moral ambiguity that defined the first two films. Steven Knight brings a different narrative style to the table, having proven his ability to handle complex character dynamics in Peaky Blinders. The involvement of established stars Emily Blunt and Benicio del Toro suggests the studio intends to keep the core cast intact despite the writer change.

Brolin's decision to return indicates his commitment to the characters he helped define. The Sicario series has been a critical success, building a dedicated audience for its tense geopolitical storytelling. Knight's entry into the franchise introduces an element of unpredictability for fans who are accustomed to Sheridan's specific brand of intense, grounded drama.

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Whalefall Box Office Performance

While the Sicario announcement generates buzz, Brolin is currently navigating the release of a new horror thriller called Whalefall. This film sees him teaming up with Austin Abrams, who previously gained fame in the Resident Evil series. The project was directed by Zach Cregger, who recently helmed the beloved Resident Evil movie adaptation.

Despite receiving solid reviews from both critics and fans, Whalefall is struggling at the box office. Horror movies often rely on strong opening weekends to drive ticket sales, and the current numbers suggest the film is having difficulty attracting a wide audience. This performance contrasts with Brolin's previous success in the genre, particularly his role in Weapons, which was one of the most successful horror movies of the previous year.

Only the Brave Now Free on Streaming

In a move that brings his past work to new audiences, Only the Brave has become available to stream for free. This 2017 firefighting epic stars Josh Brolin alongside a young Miles Teller. The film is based on a tragic yet heroic true story about a crew of firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The film is currently available on Tubi, allowing viewers to watch it without a subscription. It is also part of the Prime Video streaming library for the time being. This availability offers a fresh opportunity for fans who missed the theatrical release or want to revisit the emotional journey of the Granville Hotshots.

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Only the Brave serves as a compelling companion piece for viewers who enjoy the hit CBS series Fire Country. It also appeals to those who appreciated Brolin's commanding performance in Sicario. The film highlights Brolin's ability to portray grounded, real-life heroes with depth and intensity.

Current Projects and Career Trajectory

Brolin's recent work spans a wide range of tones and genres. From the supernatural horror of Whalefall to the procedural intensity of Sicario, he demonstrates remarkable versatility. His ability to anchor both blockbuster franchises and independent horror films keeps him relevant in a rapidly changing industry.

The upcoming Sicario 3 will likely be one of his most significant projects in the near future. With a star-studded cast and a reputable screenwriter, it promises to deliver the tension and moral complexity that fans expect. Meanwhile, the free streaming of Only the Brave ensures that his past work continues to find new viewers and maintain cultural relevance.