Josh Brolin Prefers Thanos Return Over Cable in Marvel Future Projects

Josh Brolin reveals a strong preference for reprising Thanos over Cable, citing the Russo Brothers' direction and creative freedom as key factors for his potential return to the MCU.

Actor Josh Brolin has publicly stated a distinct preference for returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villain Thanos rather than the time-traveling mercenary Cable. This clarification comes after recent discussions about his potential involvement in upcoming blockbuster films directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Brolin highlighted the unique creative environment provided by the directors as a primary reason for favoring the Infinity War antagonist role.

Brolin Praises Russo Brothers Creative Vision

Brolin emphasized that working with Joe Russo and Anthony Russo offered an unparalleled experience that significantly enhanced his portrayal of the Mad Titan. He described the role of Thanos as highly interesting and noted that he had a great deal of fun executing the character's complex motivations. The actor appreciated how the directors utilized practical effects while also encouraging imaginative approaches to storytelling during production.

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The collaboration allowed for deep references to classic cinema, such as Scarface, which helped ground the fantastical elements of the script. Brolin explained that these specific artistic choices made the process of bringing Thanos to life even more rewarding. His comments underscore the significant impact the directors had on his performance and overall satisfaction with the project.

Cable Experience Remains Positive but Less Urgent

While expressing enthusiasm for a potential return as Thanos, Brolin maintained that his time playing Cable in Deadpool 2 was also a positive memory. He stated that he is glad the film happened and appreciated how the experience remained isolated within that specific narrative context. This separation allowed him to enjoy the role without the pressure of long-term franchise commitments or extensive crossover obligations.

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Despite his fondness for the Cable character, Brolin indicated that he sees much more substantial material available for the Thanos role. The lack of announced projects featuring Cable suggests that any future appearance would depend entirely on new developments from Marvel Studios. For now, the focus remains heavily on the possibility of reuniting with the Russo Brothers for larger scale ensemble films.

Russo Brothers Direct Next Avengers Installments

The prospect of Brolin returning to the MCU is particularly relevant given that Joe and Anthony Russo are currently directing Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. Their leadership on these major titles creates a natural pathway for original cast members to reprise their iconic roles. However, Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed whether Thanos will appear in either of these upcoming productions.

The absence of official confirmation leaves fan speculation open, but Brolin's previous statements provide a clear indicator of his willingness to participate. He has consistently expressed openness to returning if directly invited by the filmmakers. This conditional availability aligns with the directors' established track record of utilizing legacy characters effectively.

Brolin Ready to Return If Invited Immediately

During an August 2025 appearance on thepodcast, Brolin made his position unmistakably clear regarding a potential comeback. He stated that if the directors called him in London with an offer to reprise the role, he would be ready to fly out the next day. This immediate readiness highlights his continued interest in the character and respect for the creative team behind the scenes.

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Fans have interpreted this comment as a strong signal that a Thanos appearance is plausible rather than purely hypothetical. The combination of directorial continuity and actor enthusiasm builds significant anticipation for the next phase of the Marvel saga. While no official casting announcements have been made, the groundwork appears laid for a potential reunion.

Future Implications for Marvel Storylines

The potential return of Thanos could significantly alter the narrative trajectory of Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. As these films aim to conclude major arcs within the multiverse saga, the presence of such a pivotal figure would carry immense weight. Any decision by Marvel Studios to include the character would likely involve complex plot mechanics to justify his reappearance.

Until official word emerges from Marvel Studios, the industry continues to watch the situation closely. Brolin's explicit preference and readiness demonstrate that the bridge between past performances and future possibilities remains intact. The coming months will reveal whether this creative alignment translates into on-screen reality for global audiences.