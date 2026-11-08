Josh Brolin and Kathryn Vow Renewal in Las Vegas

Actor Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn renewed their vows at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, sharing rare photos of their daughters Westlyn and Chapel.

Actor Josh Brolin recently shared a rare glimpse of his family life during a vow renewal ceremony held in Las Vegas. The 58-year-old star posted joint images on Instagram alongside his wife, Kathryn Brolin, marking the special occasion at the iconic Little White Wedding Chapel. The post highlighted the couple's enduring relationship with their two young daughters, Westlyn and Chapel.

Ceremony Details and Attire Choices

The celebration took place over the weekend at the historic venue known for hosting numerous celebrity weddings. Josh Brolin and his wife posed for several photographs in front of the chapel, capturing memories with their children. In one image, the family flashed smiles while holding Westlyn and Chapel, whose faces were partially obscured by red heart emojis added by the poster. Another photo featured one of the daughters resting on a couch with a flower bouquet in hand.

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Kathryn Brolin, 39, wore a sleeveless off-white dress for the event, which featured sheer material on the skirt. Her long blonde hair was parted in the middle and styled in light waves past her shoulders. She completed her look with brown cowboy boots that reached toward her knees. Josh Brolin opted for a more casual ensemble consisting of an unbuttoned black shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and black shades.

Family History and Relationship Timeline

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Brolin first crossed paths in 2013 when she was working as his assistant on the movie Oldboy. The pair began dating the following year and became engaged in 2015. They made their red carpet debut that same year before saying their first vows in September 2016 in North Carolina with close family and friends present.

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The couple has since welcomed two children into their family. Their first daughter, Westlyn, was born in 2018, and their second child, Chapel, was welcomed into the world in 2020. The recent vow renewal follows their celebration of their 10th wedding anniversary in September, during which Josh Brolin shared a tribute highlighting the depth of their partnership.

Elvis Impersonator and Public Appearance

The vow renewal ceremony was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, a fitting touch for a Las Vegas chapel. The impersonator was pictured strutting on the sidewalk as he headed to the Little White Wedding Chapel for the event. During the ceremony, the couple shared a romantic kiss, and later, they struck a lighthearted pose in front of the Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

After the ceremony concluded, the pair excitedly tossed their arms into the air in another photo. They were also seen strolling down a sidewalk along the busy Las Vegas strip under the warm sunshine with their daughters. Daily Mail reached out to representatives for Josh Brolin for comment regarding the event but has yet to receive a response. The event underscores the couple's commitment to their family and their unique approach to celebrating their relationship milestones.