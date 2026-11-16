Josh Brolin and Austin Abrams star in a new survival thriller that underperforms commercially despite positive reviews, following the massive success of their previous collaborations with director Zach Cregger.

Josh Brolin and Austin Abrams reunited for a new survival thriller that struggled to match the commercial triumphs of their previous projects under director Zach Cregger. The pair previously starred together in the Oscar-winning horror epic Weapons, which achieved massive global success. Their latest collaboration, however, failed to replicate that financial momentum despite generating significant pre-release anticipation.

The Core Details of The Whale Thriller

The new film centers on a diver who gets sucked into the belly of a whale, a premise that initially drew considerable audience interest. Released a month ago, the movie aims to deliver a visceral experience but did not translate that buzz into strong ticket sales. Critics and early viewers responded positively to the unique concept, with the film securing a seventy-five percent Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.

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Audience reception has been even more favorable, with an audience score of eighty-one percent. This strong viewer approval suggests potential longevity in the post-theatrical market, particularly for the Premium Video on Demand release window. The positive reception highlights a disconnect between critical acclaim and theatrical box office performance.

Stakeholder Positions and Recent Performances

Austin Abrams enters this project riding the wave of record-breaking success from his role in the video game adaptation Resident Evil. Directed by Zach Cregger, that franchise installment has generated more than four hundred and fifteen million dollars at the worldwide box office. Abrams had every expectation of riding that high into the next major theatrical release.

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Conversely, Josh Brolin recently faced a significant box office setback with his appearance in Ridley Scott's post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie The Dog Stars. He co-starred alongside Jacob Elordi in this project, which emerged as a major commercial flop. The film earned just forty million dollars worldwide against a reported production budget of one hundred million dollars.

Weapons, the prior hit that brought Brolin and Abrams together, grossed two hundred and seventy million dollars at the worldwide box office in 2025. That figure established a high benchmark for success that the current thriller could not meet. The contrast between the massive returns of Resident Evil and the underperformance of the new survival film is stark.

Real World Impact and Market Outlook

The commercial failure of this survival thriller marks a challenging period for the careers of both lead actors. Brolin is now navigating the aftermath of two consecutive underperforming theatrical releases in major genre films. Abrams faces pressure to maintain his momentum after the unprecedented success of the Resident Evil adaptation.

The industry impact is immediate, with studios closely watching how audiences react to high-concept premises that deviate from proven franchises. While the film did not succeed financially in theaters, the strong critical and audience scores provide a buffer for future distribution deals. The movie is expected to find new revenue streams through digital rentals and streaming platforms.

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For Josh Brolin and Austin Abrams, the immediate future will depend on whether their next projects can recover from this recent box office dip. The film's positive reviews may help sustain interest, but the financial shortfall remains a significant obstacle. The industry will be monitoring their next choices to see if they can recapture the magic of their earlier collaborations.