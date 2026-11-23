Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen recorded zero rushing attempts in the game against the Miami Dolphins on November 22, 2026. This statistical anomaly raises questions ahead of the Thanksgiving matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo publicly characterized Josh Allen's absence of rushing plays during the Buffalo Bills' win over the Miami Dolphins as a calculated strategic move. Spagnuolo stated that the Chiefs defense intends to focus heavily on containing Allen's mobility when the two teams clash on Thanksgiving night. This perspective shifts the narrative from physical concern to tactical planning ahead of the marquee Week 12 matchup.

Allen completed a passing performance with 304 yards and a touchdown to receiver DJ Moore on November 22, 2026, at New Highmark Stadium. The statistical anomaly occurred because Allen did not register a single rushing attempt during the entire contest. This marks the first time in his professional career, excluding games where he exited early, that he did not run the football.

Also read Bills Edge Dolphins as Allen, Moore Shine Despite Red Zone Struggles

Allen avoided scrambling or executing designed quarterback runs against the Dolphins throughout the game. Even when he stepped up in the pocket with the appearance of taking off, he pulled back and drifted further into the protection scheme. This approach shifted the offensive burden away from his legs and onto the ground game, which running back James Cook capitalized on.

Cook carried the ball 22 times for 89 yards, becoming the first player in NFL history to record such a stat line in this specific context. His performance helped the Bills maintain offensive momentum without relying on Allen's dynamic scrambling ability, which is typically a major component of their attack. The coaching staff's decision resulted in a stat line that some observers might find alarming but was ultimately effective.

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Historical data shows that Josh Allen has consistently been one of the most active rushing quarterbacks in the National Football League. In previous weeks, such as the contest against the New England Patriots in Week 4, Allen recorded four rushing yards on five attempts. Those numbers indicate that even when the team attempts to limit his exposure, he typically finds opportunities to run.

Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said about Allen not rushing against Miami that the team is certainly going to be focused on QB runs and what he can do with the football in his hands. The expectation is that Allen's legs will be relatively rested after the lack of action against Miami. This rest could lead to a more dynamic ground game against a defense that is now specifically preparing for his mobility.

The implications of this zero-rush performance are most visible as the Bills prepare for their Thanksgiving Day clash against the Kansas City Chiefs. This game is viewed as pivotal for the Buffalo Bills' playoff aspirations and serves as a rematch of sorts with their arch-rivals. The Thanksgiving NFL slate is stacked with high-stakes games requiring sharp physical preparation.

Coaching staff and analysts have expressed mixed views regarding the decision to keep Allen in the pocket. Some argue that protecting him from unnecessary hits is vital for his longevity, especially with a tough schedule ahead. However, others point out that Allen's ability to extend plays with his legs is a crucial element of the offense that should not be ignored.

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As the Buffalo Bills navigate the final stretch of the regular season, the balance between protecting Allen and utilizing his strengths becomes critical. The team must ensure that their offensive strategy adapts to the defensive schemes of playoff contenders like the Chiefs to secure a favorable position in the standings. Allen's performance against the Dolphins may be seen as an aberration rather than a new trend.

Fans and coaches alike expect Allen to utilize his legs more aggressively against the Chiefs defense. He averages about 51 rushing yards per game throughout the season, and his legs will be churning if Buffalo is to take down Kansas City in the day's marquee event. The strategic restraint shown in Miami is expected to give way to a more explosive offensive display on Thanksgiving.