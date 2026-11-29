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Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, second from left, hugs Jimmy Bessing as the rest of the documentary participants look on while attending the premiere of the HBO film "The Buffalo Miracle" in Buffalo, N.Y.

, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. Photo taken with mobile phone. BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ben Proudfoot’s first encounter with Josh Allen came in the form of seeing a large cardboard cutout figure of the Bills quarterback erected inside a McDonald’s franchise in suburban Buffalo.

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Unassuming as the setting seemed, the fast-food restaurant would serve as the centerpiece for a documentary the two-time Academy Award-winning director was filming to highlight the unlikely heroes and communal spirit that emerged during a“I said, ‘Who’s that? ’” Proudfoot recalled with a laugh.