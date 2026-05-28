Josh Allen surprises kids at recess and the reaction from young Bills fans is pure joy

Josh Allen surprised school kids at recess in Buffalo, greeting them at the fence and playing games as the Bills QB embraces life as a new father.

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' Daniel Suárez, Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick & More Interviews after the Coca-Cola 600 🎤 NASCAR on FOXTom Brady and Colin Cowherd ask if this season is Super Bowl or bust for Josh Allen and the Bills following their 6th straight Divisional Round appearance. No matter how young or old you may be in West New York, you know Allen when you see him.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills arrives at Highmark Stadium before the game against the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y. , on Jan. 4, 2026. The Bills’ social media team showed the moment Allen surprised kids at recess.

"It’s Josh Allen! " the kids screamed as they ran to the fence to great Allen. Some of the taller students were able to jump to give Allen a high-five, but everyone got a chance to meet the quarterback.

"You’re my favorite football player," many of them said. Allen quickly jumped into a game with the kids, the classic,"I’m thinking of a number between 1–100," which they started to quickly shout out. Allen was thinking of his jersey number, No. 17, which a few of the kids were wearing during the sunny day. One of the kids finally called out 17, and the group went crazy as Allen confirmed it was his number.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills reacts before an NFL game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 20, 2025. Steinfeld gave birth to their baby girl last month, and Allen noted already feeling the effects of fatherhood on a daily basis.

"I think it definitely changes the mindset a little bit. I am very excited," He said, via the team’s website.

"I do think this is going to be the best version of myself in all aspects in my professional career and my personal life. …That ‘want to win’ will never change. The ‘why I want to do it’ has.

" Allen added that he wants to show his family, especially his daughter, how hard you need to work to accomplish your dreams and goals. Allen’s work ethic has never been questioned since the Bills drafted him in the first round out of Wyoming in 2018. Yet aBuffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen walks off the field after playing against the New York Jets in an NFL game in East Rutherford, N.J. , on Sept. 14, 2025.

However, Allen’s spirit has never wavered, and no matter what happens on the field, he has always worn his heart on his sleeve during events like these with kids.





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