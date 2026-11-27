Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife Hailee Steinfeld are spending their first Thanksgiving as parents, and are continuing to evolve their approach

about family, parenting and the importance of finding your own path. She said the inspiration behind her insights comes from her newest movie, "Hexed.

" The actress, who, of course, is married to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, opened up about the film's deeper meaning in a, and it's where she likes to share tidbits about her life and projects. The new comments about parenting also come just in timeSteinfeld wanted to share some of the underlying themes from the movie that have stayed with her long after filming wrapped.

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One of the themes has a deeply personal message about parents, the lessons we inherit and the things we hope to do differently as we grow older. In "Hexed," Steinfeld voices Billie Doe, a spirited 16-year-old who discovers she has magical abilities and finds herself transported to a mysterious realm filled with witches, misfits and danger. Her protective mother, Alice, voiced by Rashida Jones, follows her into this unfamiliar world, where the two uncover family secrets.