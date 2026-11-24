The superstar quarterback's production company Out of Pocket is off to a hot start — much like the 9-1 Bills.

tells the story of the Buffalo, New York residents who came together during the deadly Christmas blizzard of 2022. Their refuge? McDonald’s store #34815.centers on a different, shorter local hero: McDonald’s manager Kristin Kosha bucked corporate protocol, unlocking the fast-food restaurant’s doors to more than 50 stranded, freezing residents as the historic storm grew increasingly dangerous.

Lives were saved and bonds were formed. And oh yeah, there was a Bills game to watch and pass the time — they crushed the Chicago Bears in Chicago, 35-13, clinching the AFC East.her “regular customers” are “counting down the days” to the HBO and HBO Max premiere — a number that just today hit zero.

Also read Chiefs Defensive Coordinator Calls Josh Allen's Zero Rushes A Set-Up Before Thanksgiving Showdown

Also, she got a real kick out of seeing herself animated .

“I love it! It’s not every day you get to see yourself drawn as a cartoon,” Kosha said.

“Honestly, it made me laugh, but it also made me feel a little emotional. It’s a fun reminder that what our team did during that storm meant something to people, and I’m proud to represent my crew and this community in any form, animated or not. ”), is half original animation and half live-action. It premiered earlier this year at Telluride.caught up with Allen via Zoom.

The conversation ranged from his plans for new production company Out of Pocket toOut of Pocket was announced just before the NFL Regular Season. You’re CEO, you’re going to executive produce all of the output: How much time, if any, will you be able to dedicate to Out of Pocket during the football season? I mean, it’s not going to be every single week.

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But given certain… whether we have a Thursday night game, if we can get on a phone call and talk with my team, who’s been doing a fantastic job, and just run down what’s going on. Watching shorts and seeing if we want to attach our name with them. But this one kind of coincidentally came up right when we launched. We got introduced to Ben from a mutual friend, and it just worked out perfectly.

I loved the story and figured, if we can get my name and my team and NFL Films behind it, what it could be. Ben did such a great job. We trusted his vision, and obviously he’s a two-time Academy winner, so he knows exactly what he’s doing. But very, very fortunate to be working on this with him.

We’ve got some cool projects coming up. We’ve got a scripted show that I can’t talk a lot about, but just got sold, and we’re working on that right now. That’s going to be awesome. We’ve got some digital media — a little golf channel coming out with me and three buddies — a couple more projects that are in the works right now.

Honestly, it’s happened extremely quickly. My team is doing such a great job of keeping things on track, especially during the season when I can’t be there. But it’s been a whirlwind. I’ve learned a lot over the last six months, but I’m very grateful to be doing it.

It’s something I never really thought I would be getting into. But given my love of sports, I think there is still a lot of stories out there that can be told — whether it’s through scripted, non-scripted, digital, whatever it is — and I think that’s something that we’re we’re trying to capitalize on.

I’ve spoken with LeBron James about this too: It’s so funny how the absolute top athletes in the world with the widest primetime-television reach geek out over amateur golf people watch on their phones. It’s fun. In a sense, you get to take the mask off, right? You get to show who you are off the field, who you are in a more fun environment when you’re with a couple buddies.

Kevin Hart launched his and I know Bobby Berger very well. We’ve golfed against them a couple times, so I’ve been on his channels. It’s just a way for us to get out there, express who we really yeah in a nice light, and have fun and playing golf while doing it — it doesn’t suck. Yes, she is special advisory for sure.

She’s helped out with a lot of things in terms of just, like, mentally processing some of the stuff. And in the future, we plan on doing some some fun stuff together. It’s awesome to have her as someone I can lean on and ask questions and to have answers immediately, so it’s works out really well. I don’t think so.

I think staying behind the camera is the best option for me. I’ll let my wife get in front. You’re extremely creative on the football field. Do you believe the creative football mind informs the creative artistic mind and vice-versa?

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Yeah, I pride myself on the creativity that I have on the football field, and I think in order— the football field, in my opinion, is the truest version of who you are as a person, right? That is everything stripped off. That is you going out there and you are letting your emotions show.

You are as vulnerable as anybody in the world when those cameras are on you and you’re trying to compete to win, so I definitely think that’s who I am, and it’s really no different off the field. I try to have the most fun that I can.

I know it’s a very serious job, but I find the light in almost anything and everything — sometimes to a fault But that’s exactly who I am, and is an outlet for me to express that in a different way. They’re like 35 minutes north. I have not been to that McDonald’s, but I get to meet Kristin and Jeff Spengler tonight, so that’ll be really fun.

I’m not gonna lie, I’m a Big Mac guy, and give me 10 nuggets and a large fry. And you’ve gotta have the Oreo McFlurry. The Bills have never won a Super Bowl. When they famously lost four straight in the ’90s, you hadn’t yet been born.

Do you think you’re able to understand how much a Super Bowl win would mean to Buffalo? I think so. I’ve come to grips with I think it’s going to mean more to the city than it will to me personally. The amount of people who are going to express a lot of emotion when that happens is going to be awesome to see.

I picture that parade. I have dreams about it. How many people out in the streets and the celebrations that entail. That’s why I play this game — to try to win a Super Bowl and bring a Lombardi Trophy back to Western New York.

So we’re going to continue to keep chipping away and try to find a way to make it happen. I’ve saved the dumbest question for last. You’re 6’5″ and 237 lbs. You would be hard to tackle regardless of your background.

But you’re also from a 3,000-acre cotton farm — do you believe in the concept of “country strong”Yeah, it’s real. It’s real. I like to think so. I don’t know if it gives you more strength.

I definitely think it makes you a little tougher, though. You feel things less, for better or worse — maybe mentally, too. My upbringing definitely helps me be the quarterback that I am.