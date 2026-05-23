Josh Allen on supporting wife Hailee Steinfeld's acting projects, enjoying fatherhood, and milestone 30th birthday celebration

Josh Allen, the Buffalo Bills quarterback, opens up about supporting his wife Hailee Steinfeld's acting projects, his experience of fatherhood, and his excitement for his milestone 30th birthday celebration.

"If I got something in my beard or my mustache, and she goes to reach for it, I always, like, bark and snap," Allen, 30, said on the Thursday, May 21, episode of the "Centered on Buffalo".

According to Allen, his own father would growl whenever the future Bills athlete attempted to touch the "whiskers" on his face.

"Every time I do that, it gets her every single time," Allen admitted. "I can’t not do it. It’s, like, there for the talking and I have to take it.

" Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is opening up about how he supports his wife Hailee Steinfelds acting projects, although, according to the football player, she doesn need much help. While appearing on the Friday, September 19, episode of ESPNs Pat McAfee Show, Allen, 29, was asked how the pair show up for one another , eventually walking down the wedding aisle two years later in 2025.

Allen also revealed on Thursday that theres "absolutely nothing" that bothers him about the, and Not only does Allen find his wife practically perfect, but she recently went above and beyond for his milestone 30th birthday celebration





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Josh Allen Buffalo Bills Supports Wife Fatherhood 30Th Birthday Celebration Wife Hailee Steinfeld Crafts Supports Craftsman Wife Hailee Steinfeld's Bills Mafia Press Conference

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