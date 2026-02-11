Bills quarterback Josh Allen spoke about his family-focused bye week ahead of the Ravens game, while his wife Hailee Steinfeld movEs toward her next film and remains coy about a possible Marvel return.

Allen Reflects on a Restful Bye Week

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said he spent his bye week relaxing and recharging ahead of the team's next game against the Baltimore Ravens . Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Allen described the period off as pretty perfect. He remarked he slipped away to a beach somewhere and spent period with his family, including his wife, actress Hailee Steinfeld ,and their daughter, Harper.

Allen remarked that spending time with Harper is his favorite matter to do. He described watching his daughter grow alongside his wife as the coolest matter ever. The couple became first-time paRents not long ago, and both have continued to retain busy with their professional commitments since then.

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Allen also made clear that his break did not mean stepping away from football. Part of his time off was spent watching the Red Zone channel on NFL Network,the same weekly programming many fans follow on Sundays. The Bills enter the matchup with a 5-1 record after their bye weekend, while the Ravens are 4-3. Allen, the 2024 league MVP,is focused on helping Buffalo reach the Super Bowl and win the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy.

Steinfelds Next Film Project Moves Forward

While Allen prepares for the game,Steinfeld is preparing for her next on-screen role. almost a year ago, she was attached to star in a romantic sports comedy called Winter Games opposite Miles Teller. The project is directed by Paul Downs Colaizzo,and Teller was first announced as part of the cast in April 2025. the film then appeared to stall, and many fans assumed it might have been shelved entirely.

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According to a recent report from Production Weekly, the film is now slated to shoot in Montreal, Quebec, which suggests the project is back on track. The story reportedly follows an overlooked skier played by Steinfeld, whose unexpected connection with a rival threatens her chance at an Olympic medal while his own hopes for a comeback are also at stake. the plot is set against the backdrop of the Olympic Village, blending romance and redemption.

Fans reacted with enthusiasm to news that the production is moving ahead. Many social media users remarked they had doubted the movie would ever happen and expressed excitement about the pairing of Steinfeld and Teller. Some fans also used the moment to request about other projects in her career.

Questions About Marvel Role Remain Unanswered

Steinfeld has also drawn attention for her connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She played Kate Bishop in the Disney+ series Hawkeye and has voiced Gwen in the animated Spider-Man films Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse. Fans have repeatedly asked whether she will reprise the role in Avengers: Doomsday,but she has largely avoided confirming any involvement since the release of Sinners in April 2025.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Steinfeld promoted her latest animated film, Hexed, which premiered on November 25. When the host pressed her on the Marvel question, she remarked she had no idea and that time would tell. she also shared that her husband had called her recently to request whether she was part of the project, suggesting that Allen is just as in the dark as the public. Her answer stopped short of a denial, leaving the question open for now.