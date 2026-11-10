Josh Allen and the Bills move to 7-1 with a 23-6 win over the sputtering Vikings

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have beaten the Vikings 23-6 and sent Minnesota deeper into its offensive slump

made four field goals to stretch his franchise-record streak to 25 straight as the Bills matched their best eight-game start since 1993. That season ended with their last of four straightstarted at quarterback for the Vikings and didn't finish what became one of the worst performances of his 11-year career.

Wentz went 8 for 25 for 81 yards and three turnovers, including a backward pass in the first quarter that was thrown too high for evenWentz, who was checked out in the medical tent at one point for an apparent lower leg injury, was replaced byThe battle of Buffalo's highest-scoring offense in the league against the least-scored-on defense might well have gone to Minnesota had the offense been able to muster a decent drive or two. But the Vikings had four straight possessions in the first half start beyond their 40-yard line, and the furthest they made it was the Bills 48.

Also read Packers RB Josh Jacobs Out 3 Weeks With Finger Injury Ahead of Vikings Clash

The Vikings as usual sent blitzers at Allen from every angle possible, recording four sacks and an interception of a heave into the end zone thatran down and returned 55 yards.

Advertisement

But the Bills eked out just enough in the first half to give themselves a cushion, when Allen found tight endopen in the back of the end zone for a 25-yard touchdown as he rolled right and was hit hard byEagles Reportedly Trade DT Jordan Davis To Jaguars For '27 1st-Round Pick & MoreNFL Fallout Week 9: Packers Prove They're Contenders; Chiefs More Dangerous Than EverTom Brady Signs 1-of-1 Exclusive Topps Card Live On Air During Packers vs. PatriotsRams Expected To Place Puka Nacua On IR With MCL, PCL Sprains And Turf ToeEagles Reportedly Trade DT Jordan Davis To Jaguars For '27 1st-Round Pick & MoreFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.