Josh Allen and Bills Dominate Jets with 8-1 Record After Fourth-Quarter Surge

Buffalo Bills improve to 8-1 as Josh Allen leads offense past New York Jets. Key performances from Dalton Kincaid, DJ Moore, and James Cook secure road victory.

The Buffalo Bills improved their season record to 8-1 by defeating the New York Jets in a competitive contest held at MetLife Stadium. The victory reinforced the team's perfect 5-0 status on the road, demonstrating their ability to perform under pressure regardless of location. After a sluggish start that saw the Bills hold a narrow 10-9 lead entering the third quarter, the offense erupted to secure the win.

Josh Allen Efficiency Drives Third Quarter Breakthrough

Quarterback Josh Allen orchestrated the critical second-half surge with precise decision-making and timely execution. Although his total passing yardage sat at 196 yards, he generated significant impact by throwing three total touchdowns and converting a pivotal fourth-down play. His ability to make essential plays allowed the offense to score 31 points, proving they do not require elite statistical lines to control the game's momentum.

Also read Bills' New-Look Secondary Won't Catch Break After Latest Jets Injury Updates

Defensive Penetration Limits New York Jets Scoring

Despite a costly penalty involving defensive tackle Ed Oliver, the Bills defense forced the Jets to settle for field goals on multiple drives. The turning point occurred when a hard count caused Oliver to move offsides on a fourth-and-six situation, allowing New York to convert and kick a 41-yard field goal by Jason Sanders to make it 7-3. Meanwhile, rookie edge rusher Ochaun Mason made an immediate impact, recording 3.5 sacks including two against backup quarterback Cade Klubnik, validating his status as the team's top draft pick.

Dalton Kincaid Provides Critical Red Zone Reliability

Tight end Dalton Kincaid served as a vital safety valve for the offense during the second half. He secured a crucial 54-yard reception that extended a drive and set up the Bills' second touchdown of the period. This big play helped Buffalo capitalize on a four-play, 62-yard drive, shifting the energy back to the home crowd and putting pressure on the New York defense to respond.

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DJ Moore Emerges as Primary Threat Outside Receiver

Wide receiver DJ Moore delivered a standout performance to overcome a quiet showing in the previous week against the Minnesota Vikings. He finished with four receptions for 90 yards and one touchdown, exceeding his total yardage from Week 9 in a single drive. His highlight came on a 45-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter when the Bills led 17-12, effectively putting the game out of reach for the Jets.

James Cook Breakaway Run Seals Road Victory

Running back James Cook III provided the definitive blow to the Jets' hopes in the fourth quarter. He showcased his explosive speed and power by breaking a 74-yard touchdown run that extended the lead and ended any serious contention for New York. His ability to break tackles and generate huge gains in the open field complemented the passing attack, ensuring the Bills maintained their dominant 8-1 standing heading into the next phase of the season.