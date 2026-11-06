Josephine Vaccarello Named President of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Josephine Vaccarello has been promoted to president of Madison Square Garden Entertainment after nearly three decades at the company. Her career began in 1998 as an admin assistant at Radio City Music Hall.

Josephine Vaccarello has been appointed president of Madison Square Garden Entertainment, marking the culmination of a nearly 30-year career that began with humble administrative duties. The promotion confirms her position as a central figure in the management of some of the most iconic entertainment venues in the United States. This leadership change follows a period of significant growth for the company under her previous role as executive vice president of live operations.

Career Path from Radio City Music Hall

Vaccarello joined the workforce in 1998 as an administrative assistant at Radio City Music Hall, arriving just a month after graduating from college. Her first evening involved a spontaneous moment on the stage where she performed "On My Own" from Les Miserables, a memory she cherishes as the start of her journey. She remained with the company even after Madison Square Garden purchased the venue in late 1998. For three years prior to her new appointment, she served as the executive vice president of live operations.

Also read Rangers Host Flyers in Crucial Metropolitan Division Clash at Madison Square Garden

Exceptional Performance Metrics in 2026

The live entertainment sector experienced historic levels of demand during the 2026 calendar year, setting new records for both the company's flagship venues. Sphere in Las Vegas, now in its third full year of operation, diversified its artist bookings to include acts such as Carín León and No Doubt. The venue also hosted monumental events including Metallica's opening, while the New York Knicks won their NBA championship. Madison Square Garden itself recorded its biggest summer ever, hosting 57 shows compared to only 36 the previous year.

Strategic Relationships and Operational Calm

Irving Azoff, chairman of Full Stop Management, described Vaccarello as unflappable during crises, citing her ability to manage complex logistical challenges in real time. He noted that she possessed a deep understanding of the entire business process, from timing ticket on-sales to selecting optimal performance dates. Her approach involves immediate problem-solving during chaotic moments, such as the power outage during Jennifer Lopez's 2019 concert or the sudden departure of R. Kelly during a 2004 show with Jay-Z.

Advertisement

Expansive Responsibilities Under New Leadership

The scope of Vaccarello's new role as president encompasses a vast array of operational divisions within the company. She now oversees concerts, comedy, family entertainment, performing arts productions, and the full roster of sports properties. Her responsibilities also extend to ticketing, suites, hospitality services, and major marketing campaigns for the organization. This comprehensive oversight allows her to apply her early habit of learning every job function, a strategy she adopted while starting out at Radio City.

Focus on Artist Relations and Ecosystem Health

A core component of Vaccarello's leadership philosophy centers on maintaining strong, direct relationships with artists and their management teams. She views the company's ecosystem as being fundamentally based on these personal and professional connections. Her goal is to ensure that the excitement of live performances continues to engage audiences across all venues. This relationship-focused strategy supports the company's ability to secure high-profile residencies and major touring productions in a competitive market.