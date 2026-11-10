Joseph Baena, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, places in top 5 of first pro bodybuilding competition

Arnold Schwarzenegger's youngest son Joseph Baena placed in the top 5 of his first pro bodybuilding competition.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and son Joseph Baena arrive at the Season 2 premiere of “Fubar” on June 11, 2025, in Los Angeles.documenting life behind the scenes at a bodybuilding contest and the tricks competitors use on stage to stand out in front of judges.

“The posing routine is my favorite part of the whole process. The artistry aspect of bodybuilding is what I think makes the sports so great. Building your body up to be statue like and choreographing a routine that emulates and shows the aesthetic and beauty of the body,” he wrote. The International Natural Bodybuilding Assn. and the Professional Natural Bodybuilding Assn. put on the contest.

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Baena competes in natural body building, in contrast with his father, a seven-time Mr. Olympia who has spoken about his use of steroids. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena won big at the Iron Gladiator bodybuilding competition last weekend. The recent amateur can now compete as a pro bodybuilder.

Baena made his amateur debut at the National Physique Committee Natural Colorado State Championships in March, winning first place in three categories: Men’s Open Bodybuilding Heavyweight, Men’s Classic Physique True Novice and Men’s Classic Physique Novice. In April, he came in first in the Classic Physique division at the Corona at the International Natural Bodybuilding Assn. Iron Gladiator competition. He received his pro card with that appearance, allowing him to compete for the Professional Natural Bodybuilding Assn.

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Natural Olympia, the competition that corresponds to his father’s famous titles.of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2022 and was eliminated five weeks into the season, placing 11th. He also postsJordon Hudson sues couple that allegedly leaked video of shirtless Bill Belichick on porchDeborah Day is an assistant editor for entertainment news on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team.

She has worked in a range of online editorial roles, most recently as news editor at Entertainment Weekly’s website; senior editor for TV and streaming on Rotten Tomatoes; executive editor for Premiere’s film website; editor in chief for Dennis Publishing’s digital group, including the websites of Maxim, Stuff, Blender and The Week magazines; and as a contributor on Yahoo, Los Angeles magazine’s website and The Wrap. A native of New Orleans, Day graduated from Louisiana State University’s School of Mass Communication.