Jose Ugarte defeats Estuardo Mazariegos in a razor-thin District 9 race, succeeding Curren Price in a historically significant shift for the Los Angeles City Council seat.

Jose Ugarte has secured a decisive victory in the race for Los Angeles City Council District 9, defeating challenger Estuardo Mazariegos by a margin of just 66 votes. The Los Angeles County Registrar's Office officially declared the election complete on Friday following a protracted and highly competitive counting process. This result confirms Ugarte as the next representative for a district that spans from downtown Los Angeles into South Los Angeles.

Ugarte Maintains Narrow Lead Through Final Canvass

Ugarte held a slim lead from the initial Nov. 3 election results, though the margin fluctuated significantly throughout the tabulation period. On Nov. 5, his advantage stood at 1,672 votes, which narrowed to 286 votes by Nov. 9 and further dropped to 41 votes by Friday, Nov. 13. The gap expanded slightly to 63 votes on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and 87 votes on Nov. 19, before settling at the final 66-vote difference. The registrar completed its official canvass, including a mandatory 1% manual audit, to verify these numbers.

Also read Los Angeles grocery stores open on Thanksgiving: Closures, holiday hours, and more

Demographic Shift and Historical Context of District 9

The outcome of this election marks a historic demographic transition for the 9th District, which has been represented by Black council members continuously since 1963. The district is now approximately 80% Latino, reflecting the changing population dynamics of the area. Both Ugarte and Mazariegos are Latino immigrants who arrived in the United States as children and built their careers in community organizing. Ugarte is set to succeed Councilmember Curren Price, who is termed out of office, bringing a new generational and demographic perspective to the seat.

Competing Policy Platforms on Safety and Housing

Ugarte, 40, campaigned on a platform that included hiring approximately 2,000 additional LAPD officers and cracking down on illegal dumping and copper-wire theft. He also supported expanding mental health response teams and streamlining housing approvals near transit corridors, such as the Rail-to-Rail corridor. Mazariegos, 41, focused on expanding unarmed crisis response programs and shifting resources toward neighborhood services like streetlights and parks. He proposed requiring the LAPD to pay misconduct settlements from its own budget and advocated for publicly owned social housing and community land trusts on vacant city land.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Allegations of Fraud and Endorsement Dynamics

During the campaign, Mazariegos' staff contacted the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder on Nov. 8 with allegations of illegal ballot harvesting, voter intimidation, and fraud in District 9. Mike Sanchez, a spokesperson for the registrar, confirmed that the office forwarded the campaign's news release to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for review on Nov. 10. Sanchez clarified that California law permits voters to authorize others to return mail ballots without disqualification if the envelope lacks a name or signature. Ugarte received endorsements from the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, Supervisor Hilda Solis, and several labor unions, while Mazariegos was backed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Los Angeles chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Worth Girvan Wins District 3 Amidst Broader Local Shifts

In the only other Los Angeles City Council race on the ballot, Barri Worth Girvan defeated businessman Tim Gaspar to succeed termed-out Councilmember Bob Blumenfield in District 3. Worth Girvan, a former community affairs director for Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, pledged to focus on affordable housing, public safety, and transparency in public spending. She received endorsements from Supervisor Horvath, the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, and former Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. With the certification proceeding despite Thanksgiving holidays, Ugarte awaits final approval by the Board of Supervisors to assume his duties in the historically Black district that is now predominantly Latino.