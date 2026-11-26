Jose Ugarte secures victory in LA Council District 9 with a 69-vote margin over Estuardo Mazariegos, marking the tightest election in Los Angeles this year.

Jose Ugarte has secured victory in the Los Angeles Council District 9 race, holding a lead of 69 votes over challenger Estuardo Mazariegos as of Wednesday evening. This narrow margin all but guarantees his election as the next representative for the district, concluding what has been described as the tightest election in Los Angeles this year. The result marks the end of a highly contentious and closely watched contest to replace outgoing Councilmember Curren Price.

Certification Timeline and Vote Count

The latest vote counts were released at 4:12 p.m., while the deadline for ballot curing concluded at 5 p.m. Ballot curing allows voters whose signatures were flagged to verify their identities. Mike Sanchez from the L.A. County Registrar informed LAist that additional ballots might be included when the election is officially certified on Friday. However, Sanchez noted that it is unlikely more than a handful of votes will change the outcome. Ugarte initially held a substantial lead which narrowed significantly in subsequent ballot drops, with Mazariegos briefly trailing by just 41 votes before the final tally settled at a 69-vote difference.

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Campaign Strategies and Endorsements

Jose Ugarte entered the race as the establishment candidate, supported by the Los Angeles County Democratic Party, numerous labor unions, and several current council members including Curren Price. He is a former staffer for Price, giving him strong institutional ties within the district. In contrast, Estuardo Mazariegos ran as an insurgent candidate, drawing backing from the Democratic Socialists of America, Los Angeles, United Teachers Los Angeles, and Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez. The race grew contentious as Mazariegos accused the Ugarte campaign of voter fraud, prompting Ugarte to publicly characterize his opponent with derogatory language. Both sides engaged in a fierce battle for support, with each campaign tailoring specific messaging to their respective bases.

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Record Voter Turnout in South LA

The election inspired a significant surge in political participation within the South L.A. district. More than 39,000 ballots were counted for the council race, nearly doubling the 20,748 votes cast in CD-9 during the 2022 general election. This dramatic increase was largely driven by young voters. As of November 14, approximately one-third of voters in CD-9 were under the age of 34. This stands in sharp contrast to the 2022 election, where voters aged 18 to 34 comprised only 14 percent of the electorate. Both campaigns heavily utilized social media to reach this demographic, with Ugarte's team conducting interviews with high school podcasters and partnering with the USC group Trojan Democrats. Mazariegos's consultant, Meghan Choi, emphasized that their strategy focused on turning out new voters and expanding the overall electorate.

Next Steps for the New Councilmember

With the election results effectively decided, the focus now shifts to the official certification process. The L.A. County Registrar is scheduled to certify the final results on Friday, after which Jose Ugarte will prepare to assume his duties as Councilmember for District 9. The intense competition and record-breaking turnout highlight the growing political engagement in the district. Ugarte's victory will see him take over the seat previously held by Curren Price, continuing the legislative work for a district that has seen unprecedented levels of civic participation in recent years.